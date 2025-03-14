Advertisement
Ireland's Aoife O’Rourke (file pic). Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO
Ireland's Aoife O'Rourke triumphs to reach World Championships final

The Roscommon fighter is guaranteed at least a silver medal.
3.42pm, 14 Mar 2025
3

IRELAND’S AOIFE O’ROURKE has won her semi-final at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Niš, Serbia today.

The unanimous points decision victory over Nikolina Gajic of Serbia means the fighter from Castlerea, Roscommon is guaranteed at least a silver medal and potentially a gold if she wins the final.

Following her 5-0 victory, O’Rourke will compete again in the final on Sunday against the winner of tonight’s bout between Russia and China.

The 27-year-old double Olympian was competing in the 75kg category.

Her sister Lisa will also box in the 70kg division later today against Kazakhstan’s Natalya Bogdanova. That fight is due to get underway at around 7.15pm Irish time. 

