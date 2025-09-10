Boost for Ireland as Wafer 'looking really good' and on track for France showdown

AOIFE WAFER IS “looking really good” and should be available for selection for Ireland’s Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France on Sunday [KO 1pm, live on RTÉ].

Wafer has yet to feature at the tournament after a knee injury, but the Six Nations Player of the Championship is on track to return in a major boost for Ireland.

“Aoife is back training with the squad, she’s looking really good,” kicking coach Gareth Steenson told a press conference in Exeter this afternoon.

“It’s been a long road for her. She’s got some good training sessions under her belt which has been really good. All being well she’s available for selection this week.

“We’re very pleased with where she’s at, how she’s trained, how she’s being working hard over the last few weeks to get into the position she’s in.”

Eve Higgins echoed Steenson’s sentiments as she hopes to welcome her team-mate back to the matchday squad. “Obviously she’s been working extremely hard behind the scenes, we’ve all seen it.

“Since the moment in training, she’s been non-stop working hard to get herself back on the pitch. If that comes this week, we’d be very happy for her because it just shows the amount of work, and time she’s taken out of her life the last number of weeks and months, to get back onto the pitch.

“Her accolades speak for themselves, she’s a great player. We’d all be delighted if she was able to come back. Hopefully, anyway.”

Steenson also offered injury updates on co-captain Edel McMahon, Stacey Flood and Fiona Tuite, who did not train with the squad today after Sunday’s defeat to New Zealand in Brighton.

He appeared optimistic on the trio, citing management after a physical encounter and travel to their new base, and is hopeful they will return to training tomorrow.

McMahon and Tuite’s setbacks were labelled as “a bit of a bang,” while full-back Flood was stretchered off on Sunday with a “cut on her foot” which required stitches.

“Being carried off, she’s up and about, in good fettle, she’s in good form,” said Steenson.

“That decision will be made over the next day or so. We’re pretty confident and hopeful that Stacey can come through.”

Higgins and Méabh Deely were name-checked as “options” at 15 if Flood is unavailable.