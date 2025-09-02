Ireland's Archie Ryan delivers career-best ride to finish fourth at Vuelta

ARCHIE RYAN HAD A day to savour at the Vuelta a Espana as he delivered a career-best performance to finish fourth on stage 10.

Ireland’s Ryan, who scored his first Grand Tour top-10 finish last week, continued his eye-catching form as part of a breakaway on Tuesday’s 175-kilometre run from the Sendaviva nature park to the Larra-Belagua ski resort.

Jay Vine took his second stage of the race, putting in an unmatchable performance on the final climb to finish ahead of Spanish Movistar riders Pablo Castrillo and Javier Romo, with Ryan finishing 1:05 behind in fourth.

Cork’s Eddie Dunbar finished 39th on Tuesday, 4:58 behind Vine.

Jonas Vingegaard claimed the overall race lead, overhauling Torstein Traen to head the general classification by 26 seconds from the Norwegian, with Joao Almeida third and trailing the Dane by 38 seconds.

Attackers tried their best to escape at the start, but were not allowed to break free. Vine carved out a few seconds on the pack but was caught 75 kilometres in as the peloton persisted for two intense hours.

Finally a large break formed over halfway through the race, earning three minutes on the peloton. Vine powered into a solo lead during the day’s main climb up to the ski resort, crossing the line with his finger in the air, trailed by Castrillo who came in 35 seconds behind.

The moderately mountainous stage 11 on Wednesday starts and ends in Bilbao, winding 157 kilometres through the verdant Basque Country, and including several short but steep climbs.

