All Blacks star Ardie Savea set for Japan move after next year's World Cup

THE ALL BLACKS back-row forward Ardie Savea will spend a season in Japan following next year’s Rugby World Cup before returning to play for New Zealand in 2024, it was announced today.

The 29-year-old plans to join Kobe Steelers on a short-term contract in early 2024 after the Rugby World Cup in France.

Savea, who plays for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby, plans to return in June 2024 and play out his current New Zealand Rugby contract, which expires in 2025.

“I’m excited to be joining Kobe Steelers after the 2023 rugby season,” Savea said in a statement.

“Playing in Japan is going to be an awesome experience and I’m ready to embrace their beautiful culture.”

Savea, who can play at flanker or No.8, has played 67 Tests for New Zealand.

