Argentina's Los Pumas Pablo Matera is tackled by New Zealand's All Blacks Fletcher Newell. Alamy Stock Photo
Freeone for the books

Argentina earn historic first home win over All Blacks with inspired performance

Santiago Carreras landed three second-half penalties as Argentina prevailed.
12.08am, 24 Aug 2025
AN INSPIRED ARGENTINA played with greater discipline to beat New Zealand 29-23 in a bruising Rugby Championship Test Saturday and record their first home win over the All Blacks.

The Pumas were out-scored three tries to two in Buenos Aires but replacement fly-half Santiago Carreras landed three second-half penalties to push them clear and respond in style to last week’s 41-24 defeat in Cordoba.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2025

