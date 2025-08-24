Argentina earn historic first home win over All Blacks with inspired performance

AN INSPIRED ARGENTINA played with greater discipline to beat New Zealand 29-23 in a bruising Rugby Championship Test Saturday and record their first home win over the All Blacks.

The Pumas were out-scored three tries to two in Buenos Aires but replacement fly-half Santiago Carreras landed three second-half penalties to push them clear and respond in style to last week’s 41-24 defeat in Cordoba.

More to follow…

– © AFP 2025