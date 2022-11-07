Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 7 November 2022
Advertisement

10 red cards handed out in Argentina Cup final as Racing Club defeat Boca Juniors

World-Cup bound referee Facundo Tello was busy.

39 minutes ago 1,565 Views 2 Comments

10 RED CARDS were dished out in yesterday’s Argentina Cup final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Carlos Alcaraz was the match-winner in extra-time for Racing Club, his 118th minute goal settling the issue as they lifted the Trofeo De Campeones 2-1.

But then the real drama began with Alcaraz sparking a melee with his goal celebrations. 

Reuters reported that he was one of seven players then sent off after the incident by referee Facundo Tello, who will be officiating at the World Cup that begins this month in Qatar.

Alcaraz and his Racing team-mate Jonathaan Sebastian Galvan saw red while five Boca Juniors player were dismissed – Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Diego Gonzales, Frank Fabra and Dario Benedetto – as they were incensed by the celebrations.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

At that stage Boca were already reduced to nine men after Sebastian Cano was sent-off at the end of normal time and Alan Varela saw red after picking up a second yellow card in the opening period of extra-time. Racing’s Johan Carbonero was also sent off at the close of the 90 minutes.

Tello showed a further eight yellow cards in normal time of a game where Norberto Briasco opened the scoring for Boca Juniors in the 19th but Racing equalised three minutes later through Matias Rojas.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie