10 red cards handed out in Argentina Cup final as Racing Club defeat Boca Juniors

10 RED CARDS were dished out in yesterday’s Argentina Cup final between Boca Juniors and Racing Club.

Carlos Alcaraz was the match-winner in extra-time for Racing Club, his 118th minute goal settling the issue as they lifted the Trofeo De Campeones 2-1.

But then the real drama began with Alcaraz sparking a melee with his goal celebrations.

Reuters reported that he was one of seven players then sent off after the incident by referee Facundo Tello, who will be officiating at the World Cup that begins this month in Qatar.

Alcaraz and his Racing team-mate Jonathaan Sebastian Galvan saw red while five Boca Juniors player were dismissed – Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Diego Gonzales, Frank Fabra and Dario Benedetto – as they were incensed by the celebrations.

Las 7 expulsiones de jugadores de campo en #Boca vs #Racing:

📌BOCA

🔴Min 90+4 Villa

🔴Min 99 Varela

🔴Min 124 Advincula

🔴Min 127 Fabra

🔴Min 129 Benedetto

📌RACING

🔴Min 90+4 Carbonero

🔴Min 123 Alcaraz

📌Arbitraje de Tello pic.twitter.com/vc1vgJsAl9 — Locos x un Gol (@locosxungol) November 6, 2022

At that stage Boca were already reduced to nine men after Sebastian Cano was sent-off at the end of normal time and Alan Varela saw red after picking up a second yellow card in the opening period of extra-time. Racing’s Johan Carbonero was also sent off at the close of the 90 minutes.

Tello showed a further eight yellow cards in normal time of a game where Norberto Briasco opened the scoring for Boca Juniors in the 19th but Racing equalised three minutes later through Matias Rojas.