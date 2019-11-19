This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 19 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messi bags injury-time penalty after goals from Suarez, Aguero and Cavani in entertaining draw

Argentina faced their South American rivals Uruguay in Tel Aviv last night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 19 Nov 2019, 10:44 AM
1 hour ago 1,509 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4896953
Lionel Messi and Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez share a few words during the game.
Image: Ariel Schalit
Lionel Messi and Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez share a few words during the game.
Lionel Messi and Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez share a few words during the game.
Image: Ariel Schalit

LIONEL MESSI SCORED a stoppage-time penalty to secure Argentina an entertaining 2-2 draw with Uruguay in Tel Aviv.

Argentina fell behind when Edinson Cavani, who scored in Uruguay’s 2-1 win over Hungary on Friday, notched his 50th international goal in the 34th minute.

That lead was cancelled out when Sergio Aguero headed home a set-piece delivery from Messi, before Luis Suarez restored La Celeste’s advantage five minutes later with a superb free-kick.

Messi missed a penalty and scored on the rebound in a 1-0 win over Brazil three days ago, but he made no mistake from the spot on this occasion and clinched the draw in the 92nd minute.

After a cagey opening, which saw Suarez’s close-range effort blocked by German Pezzella, Uruguay took the lead 11 minutes before the interval. Lucas Torreira’s lofted ball was cushioned into the middle by Suarez, and strike partner Cavani had the simple task of prodding past Esteban Andrada from six yards.

argentina-uruguay-soccer Uruguay's Lucas Torreira holds off Sergio Aguero. Source: Ariel Schalit

Argentina thought they had pulled level in the 38th minute, but referee Roi Reinshreiber ruled out Paulo Dybala’s strike after he handled the ball before lashing past Martin Campana.

The Uruguay goalkeeper was twice called into action before the break, keeping out Messi’s 30-yard free-kick and racing off his line to deny Marcos Acuna’s lobbed effort.

Argentina continued to do most of the pressing at the start of the second period and their positive approach was rewarded when Messi’s free-kick from the left was headed into the top-right corner by Aguero in the 63rd minute.

Uruguay’s lead was quickly restored, though, when Suarez’s whipped free-kick from 25 yards proved too powerful for Andrada to keep out. Messi ensured the headlines would be his, though, stroking home his 70th international goal from the spot after Lautaro Martinez’s flick hit Martin Caceres’ arm.

Source: AUF - Selección Uruguaya de Fútbol/YouTube

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie