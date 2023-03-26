Armagh relegated from Division 1 following Tyrone defeat

ARMAGH HAVE BEEN relegated from Division 1 in the Allianz Football League, following a 0-18 to 0-16 defeat to Tyrone.

Monaghan’s victory over Tyrone in Castlebar ensured that the Orchard County needed a result away to the Red Hands. But a narrow loss means that Armagh have lost their Division 1 status after a three-year stay in the top flight.

With Rian O’Neill missing through injury, Kieran McGeeney’s side trailed for much of the contest. Darren McCurry kicked four first-half points for the Red Hands as they took a 0-8 to 0-7 advantage into the break. Peter Harte and Darragh Canavan also contributed to the scoreboard from play.

The teams traded points throughout the second-half, and were locked at 0-14 apiece before scores from Kilpatrick and McCurry put Tyrone two to the good.

Advertisement

The home side would not relinquish their lead from there, as they held out for the two-point triumph.

Lorcan Doherty / INPHO Conor Turbitt and Darragh Canavan. Lorcan Doherty / INPHO / INPHO

Meanwhile, Donegal’s turbulent league campaign ended in defeat on Sunday afternoon. A dire springtime for the county on and off the field culminated in a 0-21 to 0-9 loss to Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park.

Tír Chonaill, who parted ways with manager Paddy Carr midweek, travelled to the Connacht county looking to end a forgettable campaign on a high after already getting relegated.

However, Davy Burke’s charges secured their own Division 1 status with a clinical display. Taking a 0-12 to 0-7 lead into the break, the Rossies then kicked on to seal a 12-point victory.

They were in with a chance of reaching the county’s first Division 1 decider since 1981, but Galway’s win over Kerry ensured it was the Tribesmen who set up a final meeting with Mayo.

John McVitty / INPHO Paddy Bradley (pictured) and Aidan O'Rourke managed Donegal for the game. John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.