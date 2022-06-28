Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 28 June 2022
Advertisement

'The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair'

Armagh club Clann Éireann have defended their player this evening.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 6:30 PM
47 minutes ago 3,301 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/5802389
Armagh and Galway players clash at the end of Sunday's game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Armagh and Galway players clash at the end of Sunday's game.
Armagh and Galway players clash at the end of Sunday's game.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE CLUB OF the Armagh extended panel member involved in Sunday’s controversial brawl in Croke Park, have stated they ‘will support and protect’ him, and have hit out at the vilification in recent days that they described as ‘unjust and unfair’.

Clann Éireann, the reigning Armagh senior football champions, have this evening released a club statement in defence of county footballer Tiernan Kelly.

The club have called for people to let the GAA’s due process take place before making judgement and have described Kelly as ‘a great ambassador’ for their club.

The statement, which was issued on the club’s Facebook page, reads in full:

Club Statement 

“As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us. As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don’t know him.

“The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair. Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club.

Image from iOS Source: Facebook - Clann Éireann GAC.

“Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels. His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing.

Exclusive NZ - IRE
Rugby Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members

Become a Member

“One moment does NOT define a man. The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement.”

“#ForwardTogether #healthandwellbeingforall

“Clann Éireann Management Committee.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie