THE CLUB OF the Armagh extended panel member involved in Sunday’s controversial brawl in Croke Park, have stated they ‘will support and protect’ him, and have hit out at the vilification in recent days that they described as ‘unjust and unfair’.

Clann Éireann, the reigning Armagh senior football champions, have this evening released a club statement in defence of county footballer Tiernan Kelly.

The club have called for people to let the GAA’s due process take place before making judgement and have described Kelly as ‘a great ambassador’ for their club.

We all support mental health issues. One moment of madness does not define this young man and player. Consider your actions carefully before posting anything. 🧡🤍 pic.twitter.com/mYzG7s5DCS — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) June 28, 2022

Advertisement

The statement, which was issued on the club’s Facebook page, reads in full:

Club Statement

“As a club, the well-being of our playing members is of the utmost importance to us. As a club, and a family, we will support and protect Tiernan and his family from those who don’t know him.

“The vilification of Tiernan on social media over the last few days has been both unjust and unfair. Tiernan has been, and always will be, a great ambassador for our club.

Source: Facebook - Clann Éireann GAC.

“Anyone who knows him, will know the dedication and hard work he puts into both his club and county, along with the time he spends coaching and encouraging our young Gaels. His dedication to the GAA, both on the field and behind the scenes, has been nothing short of amazing.

Exclusive NZ - IRE

Rugby Analysis Get Murray Kinsella's match analysis and Garry Doyle's updates from New Zealand exclusive to members Become a Member

“One moment does NOT define a man. The GAA will have its due process regarding the issue. We would ask people to let this process take place before making judgement.”

“#ForwardTogether #healthandwellbeingforall

“Clann Éireann Management Committee.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!