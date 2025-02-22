Advertisement
Mayo's Jordan Flynn tackles Armagh's Darragh McMullan. Nick Elliott/INPHO
FreeDivision 1 Football League

Armagh and Mayo share the spoils after thrilling draw

It finished 1-17 apiece at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.
6.57pm, 22 Feb 2025
4

Armagh 1-17 

Mayo 1-17

ARMAGH AND MAYO shared the spoils after a thrilling Division 1 Allianz Football League clash at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.

Kevin McStay’s side mounted a big second-half fightback, but fell just short of the win as goalkeeper Colm Reape shot wide at the very death.

Niall Grimley’s black card and a goal from the excellent Davitt Neary were huge turning points for Mayo, while Ryan O’Donoghue top-scored with 0-6 (1 2pt score, 1 free).

Paddy Burns scored Armagh’s goal in the opening half.

Both sides now have one win and one draw in Division 1.

More to follow.

Author
