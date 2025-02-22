The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Armagh and Mayo share the spoils after thrilling draw
Armagh 1-17
Mayo 1-17
ARMAGH AND MAYO shared the spoils after a thrilling Division 1 Allianz Football League clash at BOX-IT Athletic Grounds.
Kevin McStay’s side mounted a big second-half fightback, but fell just short of the win as goalkeeper Colm Reape shot wide at the very death.
Niall Grimley’s black card and a goal from the excellent Davitt Neary were huge turning points for Mayo, while Ryan O’Donoghue top-scored with 0-6 (1 2pt score, 1 free).
Paddy Burns scored Armagh’s goal in the opening half.
Both sides now have one win and one draw in Division 1.
More to follow.
