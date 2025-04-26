Advertisement
FreeUlster Championship

Rory Grugan seals nerve-shredding win for Armagh over Tyrone in late drama

A champion’s performance from Armagh shows how they have grown in stature.
6.37pm, 26 Apr 2025
Declan Bogue Reports from St Tiernach's Park

Armagh 0-23

Tyrone 0-22

THIS IS THE type of performance that All-Ireland champions deliver. Armagh survived an enormous Tyrone push that nudged them two points in front for the first time to book their place in their third consecutive Ulster final.

It came down to the final play in the game. Armagh had troubled Niall Morgan’s kickout all day after after Stefan Campbell levelled it up to 0-22 each, Jarly Óg Burns flung himself at the kickout to turn the ball over.

Armagh patiently worked the ball around the fringes of the Red Hands defence before Ethan Rafferty popped a pass to Rory Grugan. Conjurer-in-chief, he played a ball over the top to Conor Turbitt steaming through.

Peter Harte, who had scored a two-pointer himself, sprinted towards Turbitt, made himself big, and Turbitt went down. A free? Seen them given many, many times. David Gough thought so too. With the hooter having already sounded, it was left to Grugan to tap over before jubilant Armagh fans took over the St Tiernach’s Park pitch. 

More to follow…

