Mikel Arteta hopes Arsenal can break unwanted record to end league title drought

Mikel Arteta insisted it is time for Arsenal to break their New Year’s Day hoodoo by landing the club’s first Premier League title in more than two decades.

Arsenal hold a four-point lead over Manchester City following an emphatic 4-1 win against Aston Villa, while Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a goalless draw at Sunderland.

However, on the previous five occasions across the last 23 years where Arsenal have ended the calendar year on top of the table, they have failed to win the title – the most recent occasion being three seasons ago when Arteta’s players finished the campaign five points behind City.

Arsenal, who last won the league in 2004, have also finished runners-up for the past three campaigns.

Speaking ahead of his side’s match at Bournemouth on Saturday, Arteta insisted he was not aware of the grizzly statistic, but added: “Let’s break it.

Advertisement

“That’s what the players transmit every single day when they’re with us, training, and in every match. You can see their desire. You can see the energy that they put in, and how much they want it.

“There are still five months to go. Let’s take it day-by-day, enjoy that process of being where we are, and go for it.”

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Arsenal have faced a series of high-profile injuries this season, and last month Arteta claimed his side were in survival mode.

The Spaniard has been able to welcome back key defender Gabriel and attackers Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, but could still be without Declan Rice for the trip to the south coast.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Rice missed a league game for the first time this season, against Villa, with a swollen knee he sustained while playing as an emergency right-back against Brighton on December 27. Rice picked up his knee injury in the first half, but played the full match.

Asked if the swelling on Rice’s knee has reduced, Arteta replied: “Not yet, but we have another training session today. Let’s see how he goes and how his knee is feeling, but it (the match against Villa) was too early for him.

“You get a hit, and during the game you are able with adrenaline, and because you are warm, to sustain that. But then the body reacts, and it reacted probably more than we expected.

“But looking back at the past three seasons, we have less days of injuries than before. We had injuries that you have to separate, the traumatic ones, and the ones that are minor injuries. We have to improve on that, but we are better than some other years.”

Arsenal spent £250million on eight summer signings. However, Arteta has already said the club will actively be looking for new players this month.

He added on Friday: “We are open to every option. Obviously, if we can find a solution that is short, medium or long-term, it is always much better because it gives you stability and you don’t have to start a process with a new player. But let’s see what happens in the next few weeks, and we’ll try to make the right decision.”