Dublin: 12°C Sunday 16 May 2021
Katie McCabe on target as Joe Montemurro's Arsenal reign ends with 9-0 win

The hugely-successful boss has signed off by sealing a place in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

By Press Association Sunday 16 May 2021, 7:06 PM
Katie McCabe scores Arsenal's ninth goal.
Image: PA
IRISH CAPTAIN KATIE McCabe was among the many scorers as Joe Montemurro brought the curtain down on his three-and-a-half-year stint as Arsenal boss with a stunning 9-0 victory over Crystal Palace to earn his side a place in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-finals.

McCabe scored the last or Arsenal’s goals, which began when Kim Little broke the deadlock from the penalty spot. Beth Mead and Danielle Van De Donk gave the hosts a 3-0 half-time lead.

Goals from Noelle Maritz, Jordan Nobbs and Vivianne Miedema made it 6-0 before Jill Roord marked her final Arsenal appearance with a goal. Maritz then got her second of the match and McCabe made it nine in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Casey Stoney’s Manchester United reign ended with a fifth-round exit at the hands of Women’s Championship winners Leicester, as the Foxes enjoyed more FA Cup success in a 3-2 victory at Leigh Sports Village.

Manchester City swept West Ham aside, winning 5-1 to secure their berth in the last eight, while Kit Graham’s extra-time winner saw Tottenham beat Sheffield United 2-1.

Finally, Brighton booked their place in the next round with a comfortable 6-0 win over third-tier Huddersfield, Birmingham manager Carla Ward signed off with a 3-2 win against fourth-tier Southampton, and Jess King scored Charlton’s only goal as they beat Championship rivals Blackburn 1-0.

