Dublin: 14°C Monday 31 May 2021
Arsenal and Liverpool stars head up Switzerland's Euros squad

Granit Xhaka and Xherdan Shaqiri were included, but there was no place in the squad for Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri.

By AFP Monday 31 May 2021, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 2,471 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5453781
Liverpool FC's Xherdan Shaqiri (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Liverpool FC's Xherdan Shaqiri (file pic).
Liverpool FC's Xherdan Shaqiri (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ARSENAL’S GRANIT Xhaka and Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri headed up the final 26-man Euro 2020 squad announced by Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic on Monday.

But there was no place in the squad for Brighton striker Andi Zeqiri, the goalkeeper Gregor Kobel who joined Dortmund on Monday and Nice midfielder Dan Ndoye, the trio that had been included in an extended first squad.

Switzerland kick off their tournament against Wales in Baku on June 12 before taking on Italy four days later and rounding off pool play against Turkey on June 20.

The Euros, postponed a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, runs from June 11 to July 11.

Swiss Euro 2020 squad:

Goalkeepers (3): Yvon Mvogo (PSV Eindhoven/NED), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier/FRA), Yann Sommer (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER)

Defenders (10): Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Loris Benito (Bordeaux/FRA), Eray Coemert (Basel), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Jordan Lotomba (Nice/FRA), Kevin Mbabu (Wolfsburg/GER), Becir Omeragic (FC Zurich), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino/ITA), Fabian Schaer (Newcastle/ENG), Silvan Widmer (Basel)

Midfielders (9): Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys Berne), Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz 05/GER), Remo Freuler (Atalanta/ITA), Mario Gavranovic (Dinamo Zagreb/CRO), Admir Mehmedi (Wolfsburg/GER), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal/ENG), Denis Zakaria (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg/GER)

Forwards (4): Breel Embolo (Borussia Moenchengladbach/GER), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool/ENG), Haris Seferovic (Benfica/POR), Steven Zuber (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)

