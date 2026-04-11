Arsenal open door to Man City in title race with defeat at home to Bournemouth

Arsenal 1

Bournemouth 2

ARSENAL’S PREMIER LEAGUE title hopes were dealt a significant blow following a desperate 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth at the Emirates.

Junior Kroupi handed the visitors a well-earned lead after 17 minutes before Viktor Gyokeres clawed a laboured Arsenal back into the game from the penalty spot.

However, Alex Scott, a former England underage international who qualifies for Ireland, restored Bournemouth’s advantage in the 74th minute and Mikel Arteta’s shell-shocked side failed to find a response of any sort.

Arsenal’s sobering loss hands Manchester City the chance to reduce the Gunners’ nine-point lead to six when they face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The two title rivals then meet at the Etihad next Sunday in a fixture now fuelled with even greater significance following Arsenal’s demise here.

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Indeed, Arsenal’s third consecutive domestic defeat – following their Carabao Cup final loss against City and FA Cup exit to Southampton – places major doubt over whether they will secure their first title in 22 years having finished runner-up for the past three seasons.

Arteta’s men were subjected to a rippling of boos at the final whistle.

The manager had urged the 60,000 Arsenal fans to bring their “breakfast, lunch and dinner” and create a hostile atmosphere for the early kick-off which so often lends itself to being subdued.

But Arteta’s rallying call did not translate to the pitch and his lethargic players – who saw off Sporting Lisbon in the opening leg of their last-eight Champions League tie in Portugal on Tuesday – found themselves chasing the game against a side who were in action for the first time in three weeks.

Ryan Christie was allowed the freedom of the Emirates to play an inch-perfect pass to an unmarked Adrien Truffert and the full-back’s slide-rule pass across the box pinged off William Saliba’s right boot, falling perfectly to Kroupi at the far post to cushion his volley home for his ninth goal of the season.

Arsenal’s first chance arrived, predictably, from a corner – Kai Havertz headed over when he should have done better – but Arsenal were oh-so sloppy.

Every mistake was greeted with groans from the crowd. Gabriel’s attempted pass ran out of play and Declan Rice gestured to his team-mates, and perhaps the crowd, too, to “relax”. Arteta, kicking every ball on touchline, did the same to those behind him in the dugout.

But then a lifeline. Bournemouth failed to clear Noni Madueke’s corner and Gabriel’s poke towards goal hit Christie’s outstretched right arm. Referee Michael Oliver momentarily paused, before blowing his whistle and pointing to the spot.

Gyokeres took the ball off Havertz and made no mistake with a 12-yard thunderbolt; the sole first-half shot on target for Arsenal. Bournemouth were on top as Arsenal’s nervous fans tucked into their lunchboxes at the interval.

Nine minutes into the second half and Arteta had seen enough. Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard and teen sensation Max Dowman were all introduced but Arsenal’s lack of urgency continued as their composure deserted them.

Gyokeres found the back of the net on 64 minutes but he had strayed offside before Rice took aim from 25 yards and Djordje Petrovic tipped over. However, at the other end, Raya was struggling to deal with Bournemouth’s high press and, after his defence gave the ball away for the umpteenth time, Bournemouth struck.

David Brooks’ pass was diverted by Evanilson into an onrushing Scott who blasted past Raya. Arsenal were crestfallen and never looked like troubling the scorers.

Petrovic was equal to substitute Gabriel Jesus’ header and a chance fell to Gyokeres at the death but the Sweden international miscued his effort and the home side were left to stew on a defeat that could prove more than troublesome in their title tilt.