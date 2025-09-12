Advertisement
Arsenal continue winning start, Man City get off the mark

10.36pm, 12 Sep 2025

ALESSIA RUSSO scored twice as Arsenal came from behind to make it two wins from two Women’s Super League matches with a thumping 5-1 victory at West Ham.

The Champions League winners trailed to a comical own goal from goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, who allowed the ball to slip through her fingers and against the post before bouncing back off her and into the net.

But goals from Frida Maanum, Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord and Russo’s late double ensured Arsenal backed up last week’s 4-1 win over London City Lionesses with another statement three points.

Russo’s first was the pick of the goals, a thumping 20-yard effort after being set up by Olivia Smith, the £1 million (€1.2 million) signing from Liverpool coming on as a late substitute.

Manchester City earned their first win of the season after coming from behind in the second half to beat Brighton 2-1 at Joie Stadium.

A headed equaliser from Khadija Shaw and a fine finish slotted past the goalkeeper by Yui Hasegawa turned the match on its head as Andree Jeglertz collected his first three points as City head coach.

Fran Kirby had put the visitors ahead in the 14th minute, turning home Rachel McLauchlan’s pass after Michelle Agyemang’s shot had been beaten away by goalkeeper Khiara Keating.

