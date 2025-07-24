Arsenal take spending to €161 million after signing Valencia youngster

ARSENAL ON Thursday announced the signing of Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, taking their spending during the summer transfer window close to £140 million (€161 million).

The Spain U21 international joins for an initial fee of around £13 million (€15 million), with performance-related add-ons, and is understood to have agreed a five-year deal with an option of a further year.

The 21-year-old, Arsenal’s fifth signing in recent weeks, is set to provide cover for William Saliba and Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners’ defence, but can operate anywhere along the back line.

Mosquera, who played 41 times for Valencia last season, has joined Arsenal for their tour of Singapore and Hong Kong.

“It means a lot to me,” he told the club website. “There’s been a lot of hard work behind all of this.

“It’s an opportunity that came up and I couldn’t let it pass me by. I’m joining a historic, massive club. When you arrive here with your family, you really feel the greatness of this place.”

Manager Mikel Arteta described Mosquera as “an intelligent player with good pace, who can play centrally and on both sides”.

Mosquera follows Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard and Noni Madueke in moving to the Emirates.

Gabriel and Myles Lewis-Skelly have also put pen to paper on new contracts in the off-season, with a long-term extension for teenager Ethan Nwaneri believed to be all but completed.

Arsenal remain hopeful of signing striker Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, although it is not believed a deal, which could be worth as much as £65 million (€75 million), is imminent.

The Gunners, who have finished as Premier League runners-up three times in a row, launch their 2025/26 campaign at Manchester United on 17 August.

In other transfer news, AC Milan have secured the signing of Ecuador international defender Pervis Estupinan from Brighton on a five-year deal.

The left-back joins a Milan side that missed out on European qualification last season after their worst Serie A finish in a decade.

The club brought back former manager Massimiliano Allegri for a second spell in May and signed former Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric earlier this month.

Estupinan, 27, made 104 appearances for Brighton after joining the Premier League club from Villarreal in 2022.

“I have enjoyed working with Pervis, and he has made a significant contribution to the club during his time here,” said Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

“He is at the stage of his career when he wants a fresh challenge, and this opportunity to play in Serie A gives him that. I’d like to thank Pervis for his contribution to the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

– © AFP 2025