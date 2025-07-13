Arsenal target faces disciplinary action for training no-show

ARSENAL’S BID to sign Viktor Gyokeres has taken a fresh twist after Sporting Lisbon confirmed he is facing disciplinary action for failing to turn up to training.

The Portuguese club warned Gyokeres’ no-show will make the striker’s possible departure to Arsenal “more complicated”.

Gyokeres, who scored 39 league goals to fire Sporting to the Portuguese title last season, is understood to be at the top of Arsenal’s wishlist.

However, the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee, and the 27-year-old has appeared to play his hand by refusing to return for pre-season training.

However, Sporting president Frederico Varandas told Portuguese news agency LUSA, “We’re calm. Everything can be solved with the closure of the market, a hefty fine and an apology to the group.

“If they don’t want to pay Viktor’s fair market value, we’ll be very comfortable with that for the next three years.

“If the geniuses who are devising this strategy think that this puts pressure on me to make it easier for him to leave, not only are they completely wrong, but they are also making it more complicated for the player to leave.

“No one is above the interests of the club. Whoever they are.”

Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to bring in a new striker before the club’s pre-season tour of Singapore and Hong Kong, with Arsenal due to play their first match, against AC Milan, on 23 July.

Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard has been brought in from Brentford, along with Spain international Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who joined from Chelsea.

Arsenal are also closing in on a £52 million (€60 million) deal for Chelsea’s England forward Noni Madueke.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal playmaker Santi Cazorla has signed a one-year contract extension with newly-promoted La Liga side Real Oviedo, the Spanish club announced on Saturday.

Cazorla, who turns 41 in December, joined Oviedo in August 2023 and last season guided his boyhood club back to the top flight for the first time in 24 years.

Advertisement

During his 81 appearances for Spain, he won the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.

Cazorla also lifted the FA Cup twice during his time in England.

“With this renewal, Santi Cazorla, a symbol and emblem of Oviedo, proves that dreams, when pursued with the heart, come true,” the Asturian club said in a statement.

“Real Oviedo have secured the leadership of a footballer who embodies the club’s values like few others, both on and off the field,” they added.

Andy Carroll, pictured during his spell at Bordeaux. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Finally, former Liverpool and Newcastle striker Andy Carroll has agreed a deal to join Dagenham and Redbridge.

The 36-year-old, who played nine times for England, has made the switch to the National League South side on a three-year deal. Dagenham announced earlier on Saturday that they had been taken over by a Qatari consortium.

Carroll left Bordeaux last month following one season in the fourth tier of French football.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said: “The level doesn’t matter as long as I get on the pitch and play football.

“I have had clubs ringing me up, higher leagues, but it has to be the right fit, and I need to be in control of what I want to do and not go somewhere because it is higher or there is more money involved.

“I know what will suit me, and this is something I believe can be fantastic. There is a project in place, getting them back out of non-league and up the leagues. It is just a great place to be.”

As well as playing for Liverpool and Newcastle, Carroll has had spells with West Ham, Reading and West Brom and spent the last two seasons in France, first with Amiens and then Bordeaux.

He continued: “I have more excitement now than I ever have. I just love playing football and showing everyone I am playing for the love of football, rather than the money or level. It is something I want to do, and I am lucky that I can continue to do that.”

Additional reporting by AFP