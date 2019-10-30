This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 31 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal to offer Xhaka counselling after fan feud - reports

The midfielder cupped his ears and gesticulated to towards Arsenal fans who booed him.

By AFP Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 11:59 PM
36 minutes ago 167 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4873126
Granit Xhaka (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport
Granit Xhaka (file pic).
Granit Xhaka (file pic).
Image: EMPICS Sport

ARSENAL WILL OFFER counselling to Granit Xhaka after the Gunners captain found himself in trouble for swearing at his own fans, according to reports in the British press.

Xhaka cupped his ears and gesticulated to towards Arsenal fans who booed him when he was substituted during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium.

The 27-year-old appeared to shout “f**k off” at the crowd as he stormed towards the tunnel and pulled off his shirt.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admitted Xhaka was wrong to react that way and refused to confirm if he would remain skipper

Xhaka has held three meetings with Emery since the incident but the club are putting the player’s welfare ahead of any quick decision over his future.

Reports in the British media on Tuesday said counselling will be offered should Xhaka decide on such a course of action, with Emery describing the midfielder’s mood as “upset, devastated and very sad”.

It is also believed the outburst was a reaction to cumulative issues which have built up over time, including social media posts targeting Xhaka and his family.

His wife Leonita set her own Instagram profile to private after receiving abusive messages aimed at her husband, while Xhaka himself raised a few eyebrows by changing his profile picture on the platform from one where he is sporting the Arsenal armband to an image of him captaining Switzerland.

It is understood Xhaka has been made aware by the club of the benefits of offering an apology, but he is so far not in the right frame of mind to do so and is keen for any subsequent acknowledgement of wrongdoing to be genuine.

“At the moment, I am not speaking and I don’t want to speak about that,” Emery replied when asked if Xhaka could lose the captaincy over the issue.

“Now he is upset, devastated and sad. It is not only yesterday and today. He is feeling the supporters don’t like him.

“His commitment with the club is a great commitment every time. He wants to help.

“His behaviour was perfect in training, with the group and with the club. He knows he was wrong.

“He was wrong and he feels it inside very deeply. But that is normal as a human.”

Xhaka did not travel with Arsenal for Wednesday’s League Cup tie at Liverpool.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie