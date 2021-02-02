BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 2 February 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal Europa League clash with Benfica could be one-off tie at neutral venue

The two-leg tie is set to run into difficulties because of strict new UK coronavirus rules on arrivals from Portugal.

By Press Association Tuesday 2 Feb 2021, 12:07 PM
16 minutes ago 243 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5342522
Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager.
Image: PA
Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager.
Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager.
Image: PA

ARSENAL AND BENFICA’S Europa League last-32 tie could be played as a one-off tie on neutral territory under new rules issued by tournament organisers Uefa.

The two-leg tie is set to run into difficulties because of strict new UK coronavirus rules on arrivals from Portugal.

These would require Arsenal players and staff to quarantine for 10 days on their return from the first leg and bar Benfica from entering the country for the second leg.

One solution would be to play the match at a neutral venue, and UEFA’s competition regulations for the Champions League and Europa League knockout phases allow for this possibility.

Under rule K.1.8 of the respective competitions’ rulebooks, it states “the Uefa administration…..has the right to assign an alternative venue for any particular match or even to decide that either or both legs of the relevant round to be rescheduled and/or played in a neutral country (within the territory of a Uefa member association) and/or organised as a single leg”.

Arsenal are understood to be working on the basis of a two-legged tie played at neutral venues.

The rules also provide for ties to be reversed, which could be an option for the Leipzig v Liverpool Champions League tie.

Currently flights to Germany from the UK are banned until 17 February, the day after the Reds are due to play the away first leg of their tie.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Reversing the fixture might solve the issue if the flight ban is not extended, but would also mean Liverpool ceding home advantage for the decisive second leg.

Uefa issued a statement related to the tie which read: “Uefa is in touch with the respective clubs and the German Football Association, who are in turn in contact with the German government.”

Uefa managed to complete the final stages of the 2019-20 Champions League and Europa League competitions by playing a series of single-leg ties in Portugal and Germany respectively.

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie