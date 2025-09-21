Advertisement
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal scores the equalising goal against Man City. Alamy Stock Photo
Martinelli's stunning late equaliser saves Arsenal against Man City

The Brazilian ensured Arsenal earned a point with a deft finish in stoppage time, cancelling out Erling Haaland’s early opener.
6.44pm, 21 Sep 2025
3

Arsenal 1

Manchester City 1

GABRIEL MARTINELLI STRUCK in stoppage time to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw for Arsenal against Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Erling Haaland had fired the visitors into an early lead at the Emirates but City failed to hold out as both sides lost further ground on leaders Liverpool.

More to follow.

