The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Martinelli's stunning late equaliser saves Arsenal against Man City
Arsenal 1
Manchester City 1
GABRIEL MARTINELLI STRUCK in stoppage time to salvage a dramatic 1-1 draw for Arsenal against Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.
Erling Haaland had fired the visitors into an early lead at the Emirates but City failed to hold out as both sides lost further ground on leaders Liverpool.
More to follow.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Premier League Soccer Super Sub