'It's an achievement for us that we managed to trouble Ireland' - Artemyev

RUSSIA HEAD COACH Lyn Jones finishes the press conference by saying sorry to the media for his captain’s facial hair.

“May I apologise for his moustache,” says Jones of Vasily Artemyev, although the Russian fullback’s eye-catching Ronnie has a fair few fans.

Artemyev has won over many supporters during this World Cup with his abrasive, hard-w0rking play, as well as his positive and excited manner in pre- and post-match interviews, where he has consistently underlined Russia’s desire to earn respect in Japan.

“What a great character he is, a great captain, great person and an example to any captain in world rugby,” adds Jones.

Johnny Sexton and Artemyev before today's game. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The Bears have earned some respect and though they shipped 35 points in the end and didn’t register a single score of their own, the 20th-ranked team in the world took a hint of pride from making life difficult for Joe Schmidt’s Ireland on Thursday in Kobe.

“It’s already an achievement for us that we managed to trouble Ireland – they couldn’t score for about 20 minutes in the second half,” said Artemyev post-match.

“It’s tough, we’re playing one of the top nations in the world. We troubled them for 50 or 60 minutes before they could score a bonus-point try, that’s a good achievement.

“I think we troubled Ireland with our kicking game. We got a couple of penalties from the scrum as well.

“We were playing with a man down for 20 minutes [due to two yellow cards], that drains the energy.”

For Artemyev, it was a special evening on a personal level, as he lined out against several familiar faces. The Russia captain spent seven years in Ireland from the age of 15 onwards, having moved to Blackrock College to study and play rugby, then graduating into UCD.

He nearly broke into the Leinster system, while he played for Ireland at Schools and U19 levels.

Though the now 32-year-old returned to Russia in 2008, he is still deeply fond of Ireland, while his accent still has something of a south Dublin twang.

“For me, personally, it was great,” said Artemyev of today’s game.

“Ireland is my step-home. When we’re not playing Ireland, I support Ireland.

“Playing against them, you see some familiar faces. It’s great, playing on a big stage like tonight.”

Artemyev tackles Garry Ringrose. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Among the players Artemyev knows from his time in Ireland is Johnny Sexton, who was sharp in his 40-minute outing for Joe Schmidt’s side.

“He just brings that composure,” said the Bears’ skipper of Sexton. “He knew when to speed it up, when to slow it down. He’s one of the best out-halves in the world and he’s still going strong. He’s at the heart of everything that’s good about Ireland.”

Most importantly, Artemyev believes Russia are doing their country proud at this World Cup, despite the defeats to Japan, Samoa, and Ireland.

They have one game left against Scotland and their captain is hopeful that they are inspiring youngsters to fall in love with the sport.

“We gave our supporters a reason to cheer. We’re the underdogs of the tournament and the pool, but because we’re bringing passion and energy into our performances, it warrants supporters from both sides cheering us on.

“We can hold our heads high.

“Hopefully, we can inspire some young players and bring rugby in Russia to a new level.”