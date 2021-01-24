Arthur opens Juve account to help Pirlo's side pile pressure on Milan clubs

BRAZILIAN MIDFIELDER ARTHUR scored his first goal for champions Juventus in a 2-0 win over Bologna to pile the pressure on the Milan teams.

Andrea Pirlo’s side bounced back from last weekend’s 2-0 league defeat by Inter Milan, and followed on from their morale-boosting Italian Super Cup triumph over Napoli midweek.

AC Milan held top spot in Serie A on Saturday despite falling 3-0 at home against Atalanta after second-placed Inter were held to a goalless draw at Udinese.

Roma are third after a 4-3 win over Spezia on Saturday, with Juventus moving fourth ahead of Atalanta into the Champions League berths, seven points behind AC Milan with a game in hand.

Juventus dominated 13th-placed Bologna in Turin, with Arthur breaking through after quarter of an hour with a shot that took a big deflection off Bologna defender Jerdy Schouten.

It was the first goal for the ex-Barcelona player in 19 appearances since joining Juventus last summer from the La Liga side in a transfer worth up to €82million.

US midfielder Weston McKennie got the second on 71 minutes, nodding in off a corner.

Bologna could have suffered more but for goalkeeper Łukasz Skorupski. The Pole kept out a quick-fire double in the first half from Cristiano Ronaldo and Federico Bernardeschi off the rebound.

Juan Cuadrado sent over after half an hour, with Skorupski getting a hand to a McKennie effort three minutes before the break.

Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt returned from coronaivrus, coming off the bench for the last quarter of an hour.

As Juventus pushed for a third, Skorupski denied two more off Adrien Rabiot and Ronaldo in the final minutes.

