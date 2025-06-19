Trawlerman makes all the running to net Gold Cup at Ascot

TRAWLERMAN MADE EVERY yard of the running in the Gold Cup to go one better than last year for John and Thady Gosden in the Royal Ascot highlight.

Trawlerman and William Buick on their way to victory. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Second to Kyprios 12 months ago, the Godolphin-owned seven-year-old took full advantage of the dual winner’s retirement under an excellently-judged ride from William Buick.

Illinois, who had stepped into Kyprios’ shoes for Aidan O’Brien, was well placed if good enough, but inside the final furlong Trawlerman (85-40 favourite) began to pull away and ran out an impressive seven-length winner. Dubai Future was third for Saeed bin Suroor in the Godolphin colours.

More to follow . . .