Sunday 22 December, 2019
Aston Villa star set for lengthy spell on the sidelines

John McGinn is likely to be out for three months, after he sustained an ankle fracture.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 4:26 PM
31 minutes ago 1,837 Views 1 Comment
John McGinn is helped off the pitch at Villa Park
SCOTLAND MIDFIELDER John McGinn suffered an ankle fracture in Premier League action against Southampton on Saturday, his club Aston Villa have confirmed.

McGinn went down injured after just five minutes of Villa’s 3-1 defeat at Villa Park, having caught his studs in the turf, and had to be helped off the pitch to be replaced by Marvelous Nakamba.

Manager Dean Smith later revealed the player had gone for an X-ray, and the club revealed the extent of the injury on Sunday.

It is reported McGinn — linked with Manchester United – is expected to miss three months following initial fears his season would be over.

The news still comes as a sizeable blow to both Villa, who are 18th in the Premier League, and Scotland, as Steve Clarke’s men aim to reach Euro 2020.

McGinn has three league goals this term but netted an outstanding seven times in Euros qualifying for Scotland, with a play-off semi-final still to come against Israel on 26 March.

The42 Team

