Late VAR show helps Atalanta dump Dortmund out of Champions League with 98th-minute penalty

A STOPPAGE-TIME Lazar Samardzic penalty took Atalanta to a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund, sending the Italian side to the last 16 of the Champions League 4-3 on aggregate.

Dortmund led 2-0 from the first leg but were on the back foot from the opening whistle, with Atalanta neutralising the visitors’ advantage by half-time thanks to goals from Gianluca Scamacca and Davide Zappacosta.

Mario Pasalic gave the hosts the lead in the tie but Karim Adeyemi’s solo effort dragged Dortmund level.

With the match set for extra time, a late VAR review showed that Ramy Bensebaini had caught Nikola Krstovic with his boot in the box.

The referee duly pointed to the spot and Samardzic blasted home in the 98th minute to send through the Serie A side with virtually the last kick of the match.

Atalanta will meet either Premier League leaders Arsenal or German champions Bayern Munich in the last 16, with the draw to be held on Friday.

The victory and qualification continues Atalanta’s resurgence under Raffaele Palladino, who took over from the struggling Ivan Juric in November.

Under Palladino, Atalanta have improved and are unbeaten domestically in 10 matches in 2026.

The victory also helped save the blushes of Italy’s Champions League sides in this season’s competition.

Inter Milan’s surprise elimination to Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday left Atalanta and Juventus, who host Galatasaray later on Wednesday but are trailing 5-2 from the first leg, as the only remaining Serie A sides.

Regardless of the evolving formats over the years, not since 1987-88 had a Serie A club failed to make it to the last 16 of the European Cup.

Despite their first-leg advantage, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac said Monday his side’s chances of reaching the last 16 were “50-50″ and promised not to sit back and defend the first-leg lead.

Visiting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel saved a Nicola Zalewski effort with four minutes gone but Atalanta broke through a minute later when Scamacca tucked home with ease from close range after Bensebaini’s failed clearance.

With the help of Kobel’s frequent clean-up efforts, Dortmund found their feet but were stung before half-time when Zappacosta’s speculative attempt took a heavy deflection off Bensebaini and went in just before the break.

With Dortmund’s first-leg lead eroded, Atalanta continued to turn the screw. Pasalic headed in a Marten de Roon cross early in the second half to grab an overall lead and full control of the tie.

Subbed on with 20 minutes remaining, Adeyemi gave the visitors hope when he curled in a superb effort from the edge of the box to level up the tie with 15 minutes left.

The sides looked set for extra time but Bensebaini’s poor night continued when he connected with Krstovic’s head late in stoppage time.

Despite touching the ball first, VAR found the contact to be dangerous and the referee handed Bensebaini a second yellow before pointing to the spot.

Serbian midfielder Samardzic held his composure to slam home the penalty left-footed with the ball glancing the underside of the crossbar on its way into the net.