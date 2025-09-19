Benjamin outpaces Warholm for world 400m hurdles title, Bol retains gold

AMERICAN RAI BENJAMIN outpaced rivals Alison Dos Santos and Karsten Warholm to claim a first world 400 metres hurdles title in Tokyo today.

Benjamin was briefly disqualified before being reinstated, after he hit the last hurdle and it moved into the neighbouring lane.

The 2024 Olympic champion who has two previous world silvers and a bronze to his name, clocked a season’s best time of 46.52sec for victory at the National Stadium.

Brazil’s 2022 world champion Dos Santos took silver in 46.84sec, with Qatar’s Abderrahman Samba rounding out the podium (47.06sec).

There was heartbreak for Warholm, who previously won world titles in 2017, 2019 and 2023, and who claimed gold on the same Tokyo track at the Covid-delayed 2021 Olympics.

The Norwegian could only finish fifth in 47.58sec behind Nigeria’s Ezekiel Nathaniel.

Warholm, in lane four, got off to his trademark thunderous start, but clipped the third hurdle.

Coming off the bend into the home straight, Benjamin, in lane seven, had a clear lead.

The American kept his rivals at bay, Dos Santos finishing strongly, but Warholm fading to a disappointing fifth.

Femke Bol retained her world 400 metre hurdles title in an event that two-time Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opted to skip.

Dutchwoman Bol blazed home in a time of 51.54sec in Tokyo, ahead of American Jasmine Jones and Slovakia’s Emma Zapletalova.

It marked the end of another successful season for Bol, who completed an incredible sixth Diamond League campaign unbeaten.

But the race was notable for the absence of McLaughlin-Levrone, who chose not to compete in the hurdles in Tokyo so she could concentrate on the 400m flat race.

The decision paid off handsomely, with the American clocking the second-fastest time ever to win Thursday’s final.

The McLaughlin-Levrone-shaped hole in the hurdles final line-up may have disappointed the crowd but Bol was thinking only of winning her second world title.

Her first, in Budapest two years ago, also came without having to beat McLaughlin-Levrone, who missed the competition through injury.

Bol faced competition in Tokyo from American duo Anna Cockrell and Dalilah Muhammad.

Cockrell took Olympic silver in Paris last year behind McLaughlin-Levrone but ahead of bronze medallist Bol.

Muhammad, the 2016 Olympic champion, was looking for one final hurrah at the age of 35.

Instead it was Jones who gave Bol the stiffest challenge, rounding the final bend within striking distance of the Dutchwoman.

Bol stretched her legs to cross the line the comfortable winner, with Jones taking silver in a personal best time of 52.03sec.

Zapletalova took bronze in a national record of 53.00.

