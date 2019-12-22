This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Morata on target as Atletico end run of five-straight draws

Diego Simeone's side were 2-1 winners over Real Betis.

By The42 Team Sunday 22 Dec 2019, 6:03 PM
File photo of Alvaro Morata.
ANGEL CORREA AND Alvaro Morata scored second-half goals as Atletico Madrid ended a run of five successive away draws in La Liga, recording a hard-fought 2-1 victory at Real Betis.

Diego Simeone’s decision to send on Correa for the ineffectual Thomas Lemar early in the second half reaped a rapid return, the forward finding the net just 97 seconds after his introduction off the bench.

After blocking a clearance from the dithering Alex Moreno, the Argentina international reacted quickly to seize on the loose ball and then round goalkeeper Joel Robles, allowing him to convert into an unguarded net.

Correa’s classy finish put his side on course for a first triumph on the road for Atletico since a 2-0 result against Real Mallorca way back on September 25.

He also had a hand in their second, too, as it was his low cross that allowed Morata, who had a header correctly ruled out for offside during the first half at Benito Villamarin, to turn the ball in at the front post.

Betis did get a consolation in added time, Marc Bartra converting from inside the penalty area with the aid of a deflection, the goal given after a lengthy VAR consultation that infuriated an already raucous home crowd.

Both teams had hit the woodwork in the first half, a combination of Robles and a post denying a rising drive from Morata after the forward had been put clean through on goal by Joao Felix.

At the other end, Atletico needed the help of the crossbar before the break to keep out a header from Betis defender Zouhair Feddal, with the visitors second best before Correa’s intervention on proceedings.

It may not even be the halfway stage of the season, but it is clear Atletico can ill-afford to lose any more ground in the title race if they are to remain serious contenders.

The gap to the summit still sits at a rather sizeable seven points, but at least back-to-back wins prior to the mid-season break have Simeone’s squad sitting in the top four.

 

