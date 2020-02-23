Aubameyang double tilts the balance for Arsenal against Everton

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG settled Arsenal’s topsy-turvy tussle with Everton just a minute into the second half as the Gunners claimed a 3-2 win that moves them within three points of Tottenham Hotspur.

Mikel Arteta’s men trailed early on thanks to a spectacular close-range overhead kick from Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Gunners held their nerve though, methodically taking control of the game back in their grasp before pulling level thanks to Bukayo Saka’s excellent 27th-minute cross that was volleyed in by Eddie Nketiah.

Six minutes later, the hosts took the lead as Aubamayang was sent clear and produced a composed finish across the keeper with more than a hint of Thierry Henry about it.

The Toffees would capitalise on Arsenal’s set-piece defence again in stoppage time at the end of the first half as Yerry Mina touched a ball on and Richarlison poked in to make it 2-2 at the interval.

The deadlock didn’t last long after the turnaround though, Aubameyang popping up as the decisive factor again for Arsenal as his header hit the net with just 26 seconds played in the second period.

Everton will rue missing opportunity to take a point and add a sixth goal to this match, but Calvert-Lewin could not match the spectacular early effort when chances came his way in the second half.