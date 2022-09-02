Aubameyang returns to Premier League with Chelsea switch

FORMER ARSENAL CAPTAIN Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is back in London after completing his deadline-day switch to Chelsea.

Aubameyang only left the Emirates Stadium for Barcelona in February after his contract was terminated following a falling-out with manager Mikel Arteta.

He scored 11 goals in 17 LaLiga appearances for Barca but, with their financial issues meaning they needed to ship players out, he was available should another club come in for him.

Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea were that club and the 33-year-old Gabon forward has been reunited with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, his manager at Borussia Dortmund.

Aubameyang has agreed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge to become the Blues’ sixth senior signing of the transfer window.

Aubameyang said: ‘I’m really happy. It’s an honour to be part of this team and I can’t wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it’s good to be back and really exciting.”

Meanwhile, Fulham beat the deadline to confirm the season-long loan signing of 24-year-old winger Dan James from Leeds.

Speaking to FFCtv, James said: “I’m looking forward to it. I’ve spoken to the gaffer and it feels like a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Boss Marco Silva also boosted his options by securing the services of Paris St Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a season-long loan and ex-Chelsea and Arsenal attacker Willian on a free transfer.

Leicester made their first outfield signing of a frustrating window as they announced the arrival of Belgium international Wout Faes from Reims.

Shopaholics Nottingham Forest made it 21 signings for the transfer window by landing defenders Loic Bade from Ligue 1 club Rennes. They also signed Josh Bowler from Blackpool and loaned the winger to Olympiacos.

Wolves brought in Mali midfielder Boubacar Traore on a season-long loan from Metz.

Villa also signed defender Jan Bednarek on loan from Southampton, who had a busy deadline day with four new signings through the door at St Mary’s.

At 11pm they announced the signing of Croatia centre-back Duje Caleta-Car, pending a work permit and international clearance.

The 25-year-old agreed a four-year contract from French side Marseille.

Southamption allowed Jack Stephens to move along the south-coast to Bournemouth on loan.

But there was frustration for Leeds, according to owner Andrea Radrizzani, in their pursuit of Marseille forward Bamba Dieng.

Reports have claimed Nice have made a last-ditch swoop for the Senegal international and Radrizzani revealed his club have been “screwed up”.

Replying to a supporter named Ollie on Twitter, Radrizzani said: “It’s all good Ollie. Part of the madness of deadline day. We have been screwed up, it happens even to the best ones.

“We have done a great market, planned and executed our targets at very early stage. Keep going.”

Leeds did keep going and eventually announced the signing of Leeds landed Italian forward Wilfried Gnonto on a five-year deal from Swiss Super League champions FC Zurich, for an undisclosed fee.