Austin Stacks knock out senior champions East Kerry in opening round as Clifford sent-off

DEFENDING CHAMPIONS EAST Kerry have exited the Kerry senior football title race at the opening hurdle after Austin Stacks claimed a major scalp in tonight’s first round tie.

East Kerry were bidding to land three-in-a-row in the county senior championship this season but instead it was Austin Stacks, who recently won a third consecutive club final, that defeated the title winners of the last two years, by 1-7 to 1-5.

They were more dominant than that scoreline suggests, leading 1-6 to 0-2 with five minutes of normal time left as East Kerry struggled for scores despite fielding a star-studded side that included the likes of David and Paudie Clifford, and Paul Murphy, although county goalkeeper Shane Ryan was not in action.

They finished with 13 men as defender Niall Donohue was dismissed during the second half and David Clifford shown to the line late on after receiving a second yellow card.

County Championship RD1

Full Time Austin Stacks : 1-7(10)

East Kerry: 1-5(8) — AustinStacksGAA (@AustinStacksGAA) October 30, 2021

Joseph O’Connor struck the crucial second-half goal for Austin Stacks, helping them build on a first-half performance where they were ahead 0-5 to 0-2 at the break. Kieran Donaghy and goalkeeper Wayne Guthrie were amongst their first-half point scorers, while Jack O’Shea hit some excellent points in the second half.

David Clifford. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Clifford brothers helped reel in Austin Stacks late on but East Kerry mounted a rally too late despite Paul O’Shea bagging a goal. With no backdoor this year due to the compressed calendar, East Kerry exit as Austin Stacks move on to the quarter-finals next weekend.

In the first game of the evening at Austin Stack Park, Tommy Walsh produced a terrific display to inspire Kerins O’Rahillys to victory over St Kieran’s by 1-16 to 0-9.

Walsh, who recently retired from the inter-county senior game, contributed 0-6 with three scored from marks and three converted from open play.

His form at full-forward was crucial in enabling the winners go in front 0-9 to 0-5 at the interval, while they had extended their advantage to 0-14 to 0-7 by the water break.

Conor Hayes finished with 0-4 from his corner-forward berth for Kerins O’Rahillys while Jack Savage sealed their success with a late goal.

Full Time

Full Time Kerins O Rahillys : 1-16(19)

St Kierans : 0-9(9) Well Done Lads . On we go. 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Kerins O'Rahillys (@korgaa) October 30, 2021

The meeting of Killarney rivals, Spa and Legion, ended with victory for Legion after they won 5-4 in a penalty shootout that went to sudden death.

Conor Keane’s penalty clinched success for Legion, who face a relegation play-off in the club championship unless they manage to reach the county final. The game finished 1-13 to 0-16 after extra-time. Last season’s intermediate champions Spa were ahead 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time in normal time but a Padraig Lucey goal helped Legion draw level at 1-8 to 0-11 by full-time.

The remaining first round tie today was won by South Kerry by 2-16 to 0-5 over Feale Rangers. They sealed their quarter-final place with a comprehensive success, Eanna O’Connor and Dilan Donoghue scoring the goals for the winners.

Kerry SFC first round results

Spa 1-13 Killarney Legion 0-15

South Kerry 2-16 Feale Rangers 0-5

Kerins O’Rahillys 1-16 St Kieran’s 0-9

Austin Stacks 1-7 East Kerry 1-5

