Australia get the better of Ireland in tense World Cup qualification match

Ireland 0

Australia 1

IN A TENSE game against the Hockeyroos, Ireland couldn’t secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup with a spot on the line, however they will get one final chance on Sunday in a vital third-place play off match.

Ireland, having been dominant in the group stage with three wins from three, looked to assert themselves early on in the tie.

There were a handful of circle entries during this early stage from the Irish forward line but belligerent defending didn’t allow for any significant chances or penalty corners. Australia also began to settle in this semi-final with attacks of their own.

A massive moment in the game came in the eighth minute when the Hockeyroos were awarded a penalty stroke for a stick tackle during a shot in front of goal, however Elizabeth Murphy pulled off an incredible save low to her left to deny Tatum Stewart who telegraphed her effort.

The Murphy save should have emboldened Ireland, however Australia now enjoyed a concerted period of dominance which the Green Machine could only weather.

Advertisement

During this episode, Hannah McLoughlin also made two crucial saves on the line during Australian penalty corners.

Ill discipline began to tell for Ireland due to the extensive defensive effort and umpire Xiaoying Liu now appeared to be losing patience with the Irish at this point in the game.

The next crucial moment proved to be a second penalty stroke against Ireland in the 28th minute given for a push in the back inside the Irish circle. Despite picking the correct side, Murphy however couldn’t save a better penalty effort this time from Claire Colwill.

A green card for Australia’s Grace Stewart briefly gave Ireland a chance in the second half when they had the extra player, but couldn’t threaten in the Australian circle despite showing excellent composure to pick the right line of attack.

Having made some excellent saves and interventions throughout much of the tie, Ireland head coach Gareth Grundie made the decision to take off Elizabeth Murphy with five minutes left to have an extra outfield player. However Ireland still couldn’t find an equaliser even with two penalty corners in the dying moments.

Earlier in the day captain Sarah Hawkshaw reached 100 caps for Ireland but had to see out the end of the game from the sideline having received a yellow card.

Just weeks ago, this Irish side secured an historic first ever win in the FIH Pro League against Australia in Hobart, having also played out a draw with them days before. Those games meant both sides knew a lot about each other with some very physical challenges on show throughout this game.

The result means Australia have now secured their spot at the World Cup this coming August in Belgium and the Netherlands despite losing narrowly to Chile earlier in the group stage.

However, Ireland have one more shot at World Cup qualification in a third-place play off against either Chile or Japan (21:00pm).

IRELAND: E Murphy (GK); S McAuley, M Carey, N Carey, S Hawkshaw (capt), K Mullan, H McLoughlin, S Torrans, C Perdue, C Hamill, L Mulcahy. Rolling subs: R Upton, E Curran, C Beggs, H Micklem, J McMaster, K Larmour, M Jennings.

AUSTRALIA: A Power (GK); C Colwill, C Dolkens, M Mathison, A Lawton, A Arnott, S Kershaw, K Nobbs (capt), A Kavanagh, G Stewart, N Flynn. Rolling subs: S Byrnes, G Hayes, M Jones, J Bartram, K Somerville, T Stewart, M Howell.