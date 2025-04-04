Advertisement
Noah Lolesio, pictured at the Aviva Stadium last November. Andrew Conan/INPHO
FreeOn the Move

Test fly-half Lolesio to leave Australia rugby in 2026

The move puts his selection at risk to face the Lions this summer.
10.15pm, 4 Apr 2025

WALLABIES FLY-HALF Noah Lolesio has signed a one-season overseas club contract in 2026, putting his selection at risk for this year’s series against the British and Irish Lions.

Lolesio’s club, the ACT Brumbies, confirmed on Friday the 25-year-old won’t be available next season after agreeing to a one-year offshore deal, although they wouldn’t reveal his destination.

“We’ve been advised by Noah that he’s taking up an offer overseas in 2026,” Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said in a statement.

“We wish him all the best in the next stage of his rugby career and thank him for his contribution to the Brumbies.”

Australian media reports say he will play for a club in Japan.

Lolesio has played 29 Tests and scored 225 points, including 43 penalty goals and 43 conversions.

He has struggled to nail down a permanent place in the Wallabies, overlooked by former coach Eddie Jones in 2023.

However, he won favour under Joe Schmidt last year, starting in 11 of 13 Tests.

Lolesio’s decision to leave could affect his selection for the three-Test mid-year Lions series in Australia.

Schmidt has previously said he would favour players committed to Australian rugby over those based offshore.

However, other potential Wallabies options at fly-half are relatively inexperienced.

Western Force playmaker Ben Donaldson has 16 Test caps while Queensland Reds fly-half Tom Lynagh has played three Tests.

– © AFP 2025

