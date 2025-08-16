The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Australia shock South Africa in Rugby Championship opener
CAPTAIN AND No 8 Harry Wilson scored two tries as Australia staged a remarkable comeback to shock South Africa 38-22 in the 2025 Rugby Championship opener in Johannesburg on Saturday.
Trailing by 22 points, the Wallabies scored 38 unanswered points for a first victory over the Springboks in the South African economic capital since 1963.
More to follow
