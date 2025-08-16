Advertisement
More Stories
Harry Wilson of Australia (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeUpset

Australia shock South Africa in Rugby Championship opener

The Wallabies looked a beaten team before scoring 38 unanswered points.
6.10pm, 16 Aug 2025

CAPTAIN AND No 8 Harry Wilson scored two tries as Australia staged a remarkable comeback to shock South Africa 38-22 in the 2025 Rugby Championship opener in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Trailing by 22 points, the Wallabies scored 38 unanswered points for a first victory over the Springboks in the South African economic capital since 1963.

More to follow

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie