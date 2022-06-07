Australia beat UAE to claim place in World Cup playoff against Peru

AUSTRALIA BEAT UNITED Arab Emirates 2-1 in Doha on Tuesday to claim a place in a World Cup playoff against Peru next week.

Jackson Irvine put Australia ahead early in the second half but Brazilian-born Caio Canedo equalised for UAE minutes later. Ajdin Hrustic fired in a close range shot in the 82nd minute to give the Socceroos victory.

Australia play Peru in the same Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on 13 June.

More to follow…

Advertisement

– © AFP 2022