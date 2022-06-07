Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 7 June 2022
Australia beat UAE to claim place in World Cup playoff against Peru

Ajdin Hrustic scored the winner.

By AFP Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 9:20 PM
Australia players celebrate.
Image: Hussein Sayed
Image: Hussein Sayed

AUSTRALIA BEAT UNITED Arab Emirates 2-1 in Doha on Tuesday to claim a place in a World Cup playoff against Peru next week.

Jackson Irvine put Australia ahead early in the second half but Brazilian-born Caio Canedo equalised for UAE minutes later. Ajdin Hrustic fired in a close range shot in the 82nd minute to give the Socceroos victory.

Australia play Peru in the same Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on 13 June.

More to follow…

About the author
AFP

