Australia beat UAE to claim place in World Cup playoff against Peru

AUSTRALIA BEAT UNITED Arab Emirates 2-1 in Doha on Tuesday to claim a place in a World Cup playoff against Peru next week.
Jackson Irvine put Australia ahead early in the second half but Brazilian-born Caio Canedo equalised for UAE minutes later. Ajdin Hrustic fired in a close range shot in the 82nd minute to give the Socceroos victory.
Australia play Peru in the same Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on 13 June.
More to follow…
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
COMMENTS