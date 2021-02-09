BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Tuesday 9 February 2021
Advertisement

History-seeking Nadal puts Australian Open on notice

Women’s champion Sofia Kenin also went through, but two-time winner Victoria Azarenka lost after breathing problems.

By AFP Tuesday 9 Feb 2021, 7:56 AM
13 minutes ago 198 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5349235
Image: Jason Heidrich
Image: Jason Heidrich

RAFAEL NADAL EASED concerns over his injured back as he made a fast start to his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

On a day when women’s champion Sofia Kenin also went through, but two-time winner Victoria Azarenka lost after breathing problems, Nadal appeared untroubled in his first match of the year.

The Spanish great, who pulled out of last year’s ATP Cup with back problems, beat Serbia’s Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in one hour and 52 minutes on a sun-kissed Rod Laver Arena.

“It’s been a tough 15 days for me,” said the 2009 champion, whose back stiffness first flared during an exhibition match last month.

“I needed to survive today and that’s what I did. I’m happy to be through and I think I did a good job today. Straight sets is what I needed.”

Nadal, 34, is bidding to outstrip his old rival Roger Federer, who is missing the tournament as he recovers from surgery, and take sole ownership of the all-time record for Grand Slam titles.

After world number one Novak Djokovic eased through late on Monday, Russia’s Daniil Medvedev extended his winning streak to 15 matches with an emphatic 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Canada’s Vasek Pospisil.

The 2019 US Open finalist is raising hopes of a maiden Grand Slam title with his unbeaten run, which includes winning the Paris Masters, ATP Finals and last week’s ATP Cup with Russia.

“I didn’t know how it would be physically but I managed to finish it fast and I’m feeling good,” said the world number four. “I knew I had to go out and win the match because that’s my job.”

Russian seventh seed Andrey Rublev also continued his unbeaten start to the year with a straight-sets win over German Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

- ‘Not happy’ -

Women’s champion Kenin was less convincing and she audibly vented her frustrations during her 7-5, 6-4 against Australian Maddison Inglis, who is ranked outside the top 100.

“I’m obviously not happy with the way I played,” said Kenin, 22, who made 27 unforced errors on her return to Rod Laver Arena.

Two-time major-winner Garbine Muguruza, who was stunned by Kenin in last year’s final, had little trouble beating Russia’s Margarita Gasparyan 6-4, 6-0.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

But there were distressing scenes as an ailing Azarenka, the 2012 and 2013 champion, went out to Jessica Pegula on the second day of the coronavirus-delayed Grand Slam.

Azarenka, who was one of the players locked down in hard quarantine before the tournament and not allowed out of her room to train for 14 days, began to suffer in the second set.

The 2020 US Open runner-up, who only played one warm-up match last week, was seen gasping and using an inhaler, and then looked close to collapse on court. After a medical timeout she played on but lost 7-5, 6-4.

Elsewhere fifth seed Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine was pushed hard by Czech Marie Bouzkouva before coming through 6-3, 7-5 (7/5).

And 16-year-old American Coco Gauff, who beat Venus Williams and Naomi Osaka en route to last year’s round of 16, had a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win over Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann.

Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty will open the night session on Rod Laver Arena as she aims to become the first Australian women’s champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978.

Barty, fresh from winning the Yarra Valley Classic final against Muguruza on Sunday, plays Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic.

The year’s first Grand Slam has started three weeks late because of coronavirus problems, with players and officials required to quarantine for two months after arriving in Australia.

Crowds are limited, masks are mandatory and movement is curbed around Melbourne Park, where Monday’s attendance was 17,922, compared with 64,387 on day one in 2020.

© – AFP, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie