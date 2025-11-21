'Find every advantage' - Hallgrimsson calls for Aviva away fans to be moved further from the pitch

HEIMIR HALLGRIMSSON HAS called for the away fans’ seats in the Aviva Stadium to be moved to ensure a hostile atmosphere in the event of Ireland’s hosting of a World Cup play-off final against Denmark or North Macedonia.

Ireland yesterday learned that they must beat Czechia away from home in the semi-finals on 26 March before they would then host a final against one of the aforementioned at the Aviva Stadium on 31 March.

Away fans are usually seated in the North Stand at the Aviva Stadium, a small and single-tier end. Hallgrimsson, however, pointed to Irish fans’ upper-tier allocation high in the stands away to Portugal and Hungary to say the FAI should consider moving travelling fans further from the pitch.

“Maybe one issue I have with the Aviva, looking back on and reflecting on the game, both in Portugal and in Hungary, where they put our fans up in the stands as high and far away from the game as possible”, Hallgrimsson told reporters in the aftermath of the World Cup play-off draw in Zurich.

“But the hospitality of the Irish, they give the opponents the best seats in the house. So we might need to think that when we play a game as we could do for a World Cup spot, if we have a penalty shootout and the away fans are behind one of the goals, we need to think about everything to get any advantage in any area for these matches.

“So just reflecting on when when Troy scored the 3-2 goal in Hungary, it was like the electricity went off and then you heard the sound from the Irish fans up in the stands. But that’s a purpose, they do it on purpose. They try to find every advantage. This is what the Irish – even with all their hospitality – this is what we should do as well.”

With Irish fans potentially facing an allocation as low as 900 in Prague, Hallgrimsson voiced lament for those who will miss out.

“I just feel sorry for the fans that have travelled in numbers to support us in away matches”, he said. “And probably we could have had a full stadium of Irish people if it was open to us. So that’s just a shame for us and for the game that we don’t have more seats available. It’s going to have an impact for sure, not hearing them as loud as they have been.”

Hallgrimsson meanwhile continued to bat away questions on his future at the FAI. His contract expires at the end of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, and he put contract renewal talks on ice after September’s defeat in Armenia. Speaking from Budapest on Sunday, Hallgrimsson was coy as to when he would sit down with the FAI for talks, though yesterday confirmed they would do so “sooner or later.”

“I’ve said to you guys to answer this question and not to be answering in the same question again and again: in my mind I’m staying here at least until July and I’ve said that to you guys over and over again”, said Hallgrimsson.

“That’s still my thought. We’ve always had an open and honest conversation, me and whether it’s David [Courell, CEO] or the president or whoever is on the board. Nobody is saying anything behind each other’s backs.

“That’s why I’m relaxed on this one. We will definitely take the conversation sometime, whether it will lead to saying something after, you will just have to wait for this. This is not what is done in the media. This is just done between people that respect and trust each other.”

Hallgrimsson meanwhile did not close the door on any potential declarees suddenly moved to change allegiance to Ireland in the light of their qualifying progress.

“I would say we’re always looking for good footballers to improve what we are doing”, he said. “If they would qualify to improve us, then I would guess it’s open. Obviously, it’s not only my decision. But we’re always looking to improve, however that will happen.”