Advertisement
More Stories
Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeCONFIRMED

France's Berthoumieu cited for biting incident against Ireland

Manae Felu of France has also been cited after the World Cup quarter-final.
12.05am, 15 Sep 2025

FRANCE FLANKER AXELLE Berthoumieu has been cited for allegedly biting an opponent in Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland, tournament organisers said.

Television footage from the 18-13 victory seemed to show 25-year-old Berthoumieu biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer early in the second half.

Her les Bleues team-mate Manae Felu was also cited by World Rugby for a separate incident.

“Back row Axelle Berthoumieu has been cited for an action contrary to Law 9.12 (biting), while Second Row Manae Felu has been cited for an action contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling),” the body said

“Both players will have their cases considered by an Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) on Monday, 15 September,” it added.

The two players risk missing next Saturday’s semi-final with favourites and hosts England.

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie