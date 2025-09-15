FRANCE FLANKER AXELLE Berthoumieu has been cited for allegedly biting an opponent in Sunday’s Women’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over Ireland, tournament organisers said.
Television footage from the 18-13 victory seemed to show 25-year-old Berthoumieu biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer early in the second half.
Her les Bleues team-mate Manae Felu was also cited by World Rugby for a separate incident.
“Back row Axelle Berthoumieu has been cited for an action contrary to Law 9.12 (biting), while Second Row Manae Felu has been cited for an action contrary to Law 9.13 (dangerous tackling),” the body said
“Both players will have their cases considered by an Independent Foul Play Review Committee (FPRC) on Monday, 15 September,” it added.
The two players risk missing next Saturday’s semi-final with favourites and hosts England.
France's Berthoumieu cited for biting incident against Ireland
