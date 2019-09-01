This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Bale scores twice but then sees red as Real Madrid snatch a draw at Villarreal

The Welsh international scored both of his side’s goals in a 2-2 draw, before being sent off late on.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Sep 2019, 10:58 PM
41 minutes ago 1,657 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4791957
Gareth Bale scored twice against Villarreal.
GARETH BALE SPARED Real Madrid’s blushes as the winger ended a six-month goal drought to score twice and rescue a 2-2 draw at Villarreal, only to then be sent off.

The Yellow Submarine had seemingly sealed the three points when Moi Gomez netted 16 minutes from time, but Bale – who looked destined for the exit not long ago – doubled his tally for the day late on to prevent a first La Liga defeat of the season.

In a dramatic finale, he spoiled an otherwise fine individual outing by picking up two late bookings.

Villarreal’s dynamism on the front foot caused their visitors real issues, as evidenced by Gerard Moreno’s early goal, but Madrid showed flashes of excellence themselves and levelled just before the break through Bale after a sumptuous move.

Zinedine Zidane’s men appeared to be hit by a sucker-punch towards the end when Gomez tapped in, but Bale’s undeniable quality told in the 86th minute with his equaliser, before the Wales star received his marching orders in stoppage time for a second bookable offence in two minutes.

Madrid were guilty of a stunted start and Villarreal made them pay 12 minutes in – Moreno robbing Sergio Ramos, feeding Samuel Chukwueze for a shot, and then the Spanish striker slammed home on the rebound.

The away side responded well and finished the half on top, seeing Karim Benzema cut in from the left and rifle a low drive against the post from 20 yards.

They levelled stylishly in stoppage time, as Luka Jovic’s brilliant flicked pass released Dani Carvajal into the right side of the box and he squared to Bale for a simple tap-in.

Villarreal looked to have got the win when substitute Javi Ontiveros played a clever ball across the face of goal and Gomez nudged over the line.

But Bale struck four minutes from time, drilling into the bottom-right corner from just inside the box to seal a draw.

There was still time for him to pick up two yellow cards in stoppage time, however, the second for catching Xavier Quintilla late.

