Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 8 October 2021
Advertisement

Ballon d’Or shortlist released as 14 Premier League players make the cut

Manchester City and Chelsea are each represented by five players.

By Press Association Friday 8 Oct 2021, 7:53 PM
41 minutes ago 1,555 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5569531
Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Harry Kane have all been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Harry Kane have all been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.
Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden, Mason Mount and Harry Kane have all been nominated for the Ballon d'Or.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THERE IS NO shortage of Premier League talent among the nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or, with France Football, the organisers of the coveted award for the world’s best player, naming the 30-man shortlist today.

England internationals Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling are both included after playing starring roles in their country’s run to the Euro 2020 final. 

Two other England players, Mason Mount and Phil Foden, are also nominated after winning the Champions League and Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City respectively.

They take their place on a list that includes the likes of serial winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and other world stars such as Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez.

In all 14 Premier League players make the cut with City and Chelsea each represented by five players.

Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Riyad Mahrez join Foden and Sterling in the City contingent while Jorginho, who also won Euro 2020 with Italy, N’Golo Kante, Cesar Azpilicueta and Mount are rewarded for their Chelsea heroics.

A fifth Chelsea player, Romelu Lukaku, also makes the list but primarily for his exploits with former club Inter Milan, with whom he won Serie A, and Belgium.

Similarly, Ronaldo is one of two Manchester United players on the list but he is recognised for his output with Juventus and Portugal. International team-mate Bruno Fernandes is the other nominated United player.

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah is included along with Tottenham striker Kane.

Other notable inclusions are Euro 2020 winners Nicolo Barella, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini and Gianluigi Donnarumma while Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland also features.

Luka Modric, the only player other than Messi or Ronaldo to have won the award since 2008 after his 2018 success, is also included. Messi, who won the Copa America with Argentina before leaving Barcelona for Paris St Germain, appears the bookmakers’ favourite.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

England’s Ellen White and Fran Kirby, of Manchester City and Chelsea respectively, are among 20 nominees for the women’s prize.

The Ballon d’Or ceremony, which did not take place last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is in Paris on 29 November.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey chat all things Connacht, Munster, Leinster and Ulster — and welcome back the AIL — on The42 Rugby Weekly


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud


About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie