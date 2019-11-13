This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 13 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tipp and Waterford club champions heading to Cork for Munster final

Páirc Uí Rinn will host the meeting of Borris-Ileigh and Ballygunner.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 3:03 PM
39 minutes ago 870 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4890064
Brendan Maher and Pauric Mahony will be in opposition in the decider.
Image: INPHO
Brendan Maher and Pauric Mahony will be in opposition in the decider.
Brendan Maher and Pauric Mahony will be in opposition in the decider.
Image: INPHO

TIPPERARY CHAMPIONS BORRIS-Ileigh and Waterford kingpins Ballygunner will meet in Páirc Uí Rinn for this year’s Munster senior club hurling final.

The Munster Council have confirmed that the Cork grounds will be the venue for the decider on Sunday 24 November.

It will mark the first time that Páirc Uí Rinn will stage the final of this competition as Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork’s flagship stadium, continues to be unavailable to host games until early 2020 as the pitch has been replaced.

Semple Stadium has largely been the location for Munster club hurling deciders in recent times but finals involving Tipperary and Waterford winners were both held in Cork in 2010 and 2012 when Thurles Sarsfields and De La Salle faced off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on both occasions.

Borris-Ileigh and Ballygunner set up their final meeting last Sunday with semi-final victories over Glen Rovers and Patrickswell respectively. Borris-Ileigh were following up their Tipperary final win the week previous while Ballygunner built on their Munster quarter-final triumph against Sixmilebridge.

Ballygunner will be bidding for their third title after lifting the crown last November and in 2001. The Waterford powerhouse have lost eight deciders and this is their fourth time in five seasons contesting the final.

Borris-Ileigh last reached this stage in 1986 when they were crowned Munster champions while their other final outing was in 1983.

The winners of the Munster final will progress to face Galway victors St Thomas at the All-Ireland semi-final stage on the weekend of 4-5 January 2020.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie