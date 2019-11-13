Tipp and Waterford club champions heading to Cork for Munster final

Brendan Maher and Pauric Mahony will be in opposition in the decider.

TIPPERARY CHAMPIONS BORRIS-Ileigh and Waterford kingpins Ballygunner will meet in Páirc Uí Rinn for this year’s Munster senior club hurling final.

The Munster Council have confirmed that the Cork grounds will be the venue for the decider on Sunday 24 November.

It will mark the first time that Páirc Uí Rinn will stage the final of this competition as Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork’s flagship stadium, continues to be unavailable to host games until early 2020 as the pitch has been replaced.

Semple Stadium has largely been the location for Munster club hurling deciders in recent times but finals involving Tipperary and Waterford winners were both held in Cork in 2010 and 2012 when Thurles Sarsfields and De La Salle faced off in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on both occasions.

Ballygunner (Waterford) will play Borris-Ileigh (Tipperary) in the AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final on Sunday November 24th at 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn. pic.twitter.com/gM2kYfHciI — Munster GAA (@MunsterGAA) November 13, 2019

Borris-Ileigh and Ballygunner set up their final meeting last Sunday with semi-final victories over Glen Rovers and Patrickswell respectively. Borris-Ileigh were following up their Tipperary final win the week previous while Ballygunner built on their Munster quarter-final triumph against Sixmilebridge.

Ballygunner will be bidding for their third title after lifting the crown last November and in 2001. The Waterford powerhouse have lost eight deciders and this is their fourth time in five seasons contesting the final.

Borris-Ileigh last reached this stage in 1986 when they were crowned Munster champions while their other final outing was in 1983.

The winners of the Munster final will progress to face Galway victors St Thomas at the All-Ireland semi-final stage on the weekend of 4-5 January 2020.

