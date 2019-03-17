Poll: Who do you think will win today's All-Ireland senior club finals?

THE ALL-IRELAND senior club finals take centre stage in Croke Park today with a pair of Galway clubs, Kilkenny champions and Kerry kingpins all chasing glory.

The hurling is first up at 2pm with 2013 winners St Thomas meeting 2015 champions Ballyhale Shamrocks. The Henry Shefflin managed Ballyhale are the market leaders in this competition with six All-Ireland crowns to their credit and only one final loss suffered back in 1979. This is a second decider for St Thomas after that maiden victory six years ago.

The football final at 3.45pm is also a meeting of recent champions. The reigning title holders are Corofin, who also triumphed in the 2015 final, against the 2017 winners Dr Crokes. Galway’s Corofin are chasing a fourth title in total, having also won previously in 1998 while Kerry’s Dr Crokes are hoping for a third victory after also succeeding in 1992.

But what two clubs do you think will be celebrating this afternoon?

Let us know.

