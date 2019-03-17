This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Who do you think will win today's All-Ireland senior club finals?

Ballyhale Shamrocks, St Thomas, Dr Crokes and Corofin are all heading to Croke Park.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 17 Mar 2019, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 624 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4529414
Is the silverware heading to Galway, Kerry or Kilkenny?
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE
Is the silverware heading to Galway, Kerry or Kilkenny?
Is the silverware heading to Galway, Kerry or Kilkenny?
Image: Stephen McCarthy/SPORTSFILE

THE ALL-IRELAND senior club finals take centre stage in Croke Park today with a pair of Galway clubs, Kilkenny champions and Kerry kingpins all chasing glory.

The hurling is first up at 2pm with 2013 winners St Thomas meeting 2015 champions Ballyhale Shamrocks. The Henry Shefflin managed Ballyhale are the market leaders in this competition with six All-Ireland crowns to their credit and only one final loss suffered back in 1979. This is a second decider for St Thomas after that maiden victory six years ago.

The football final at 3.45pm is also a meeting of recent champions. The reigning title holders are Corofin, who also triumphed in the 2015 final, against the 2017 winners Dr Crokes. Galway’s Corofin are chasing a fourth title in total, having also won previously in 1998 while Kerry’s Dr Crokes are hoping for a third victory after also succeeding in 1992.

But what two clubs do you think will be celebrating this afternoon?

Let us know.


Poll Results:


45% Ballyhale Shamrocks and Dr Crokes (157)

31% Ballyhale Shamrocks and Corofin (109)

16% St Thomas and Corofin (57)

5% St Thomas and Dr Crokes (20)





About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

