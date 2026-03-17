'28 and the Rising Star, I'm getting slagged for it already!'

ROBERT BALOUCOUNE IS glad now that he didn’t take the leap and move to the UK for university at a time when it looked like professional rugby wasn’t going to be a runner for him.

He was between London and Nottingham, with a plan to study Sports Management or something along those lines. The idea was just to get over to England and get stuck into uni life.

And then came a call from Ireland 7s coach James Topping. It proved to be a big moment in Baloucoune’s life as he took up the invitation to play 7s, quickly showed his class, and was soon part of the Ulster set-up.

“I was meant to be going to uni and probably leaving Ulster,” said Baloucoune after being named the Six Nations ‘Rising Star’ for 2026.

“That would have probably been the end of my rugby. So I’m just grateful for the opportunities that everyone’s kind of helped me along the way, even since school, where I didn’t really know the rules of rugby. Everyone across the pathway has supported me.”

His mother, Shirley, was there again on Saturday to cheer him on as he scored another try for Ireland against Scotland in the Triple Crown-clinching win at the Aviva Stadium. His girlfriend, aunts and uncles, and friends from Enniskillen RFC folk were all there too. Enniskillen, whose backs Baloucoune coaches, are in the hunt for promotion into the AIL so it’s an exciting time for the club.

Whatever about all the support, Baloucoune has taken every chance he’s been given.

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Witness his impact in this Six Nations after his injury travails of recent years. The Ulster wing came into Andy Farrell’s team for the Round 2 win against Italy and quickly made himself a key figure. Now, he’s a Triple Crown winner.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience,” he said.

“The group’s been massive. It feels like a once-in-a-lifetime kind of experience for me because I wasn’t expecting it when I came in. So it’s been an unbelievable experience. And to finish it off like that, it’s been class.”

Baloucoune with Jamie Osborne and Tommy O'Brien. ©INPHO ©INPHO

Speaking of finishes, Baloucoune produced another beauty against the Scots.

His Ulster team-mate Stuart McCloskey fired a long pass out to him wide on the right and despite being around 25 metres from the tryline, Baloucoune scored past Darcy Graham.

“We talked about it all week, trying to get the ball into space and taking on defenders,” said Baloucoune.

“Stu’s done it before as well where he’s took that big long pass, so I knew that was coming and, yeah, just trying to beat defenders, trying to get to the tryline, it’s what I’m good at, what I try to do.

“If I see space, I know it’s there in front of me and I’m going to take that all day. I backed myself to beat defenders and got around Darcy Graham, so happy enough to get in the corner.”

Baloucoune name-checked Ireland assistant coaches Andrew Goodman and Johnny Sexton for their backing of him to make things happen for Ireland.

He also said Ulster team-mate Jude Postlethwaite, who he roomed with before the Italy game, was important in “hyping me up” to take his shot when he was named for his Six Nations debut.

Baloucoune said he hasn’t thought about his future with Ireland yet, with the World Cup looming next year.

Instead, he’s keen to get back and help Ulster finish their season strongly in the URC and Challenge Cup.

He returns to his province as the Six Nations Rising Star.

“The award was a bit of a shock, to be honest,” said Baloucoune.

“28 and getting the Rising Star. I’m getting slagged for it already! So I’m sure I’ll get slagged by a lot more people, but I’m grateful for it and at least people are seeing what I’ve put out there.”