Barcelona held to draw at Rayo Vallecano amid VAR outage, Inter shocked by Udinese

Results

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Barcelona

Inter Milan 1-2 Udinese

Genoa 0-1 Juventus

Lazio 4-0 Verona

Torino 0-0 Fiorentina

Lyon 1-0 Marseille

Monaco 3-2 Strasbourg

CHAMPIONS BARCELONA DROPPED their first points of the La Liga season with a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano on Sunday.

The Catalan giants had goalkeeper Joan Garcia to thank for earning them that as he made several fine saves on a testing night in the Spanish capital.

Barca took the lead through a contested Lamine Yamal penalty but Fran Perez levelled after the break for the hosts, who could have gone on to win.

After leaders Real Madrid won their third game on Saturday and Athletic Bilbao followed suit earlier on Sunday, Barcelona are fourth and trail the leaders by two points.

Barca coach Hansi Flick shuffled his pack, bringing Dani Olmo and Andreas Christensen into the starting line-up among several changes, with Marcus Rashford dropping to the bench.

Garcia, who arrived from neighbours Espanyol this summer, made a superb save to thwart Andrei Ratiu early on.

Even though Rayo’s pitch at their humble Vallecas stadium was dry and scruffy, the game flew end-to-end in entertaining fashion.

Barca took the lead in the 40th minute from the spot as 18-year-old Yamal sent Alvaro Batalla the wrong way, although Rayo were unhappy with how the Spain international won the penalty.

Yamal fell after a collision with Pep Chavarria in the area, which Rayo felt the teenage winger forced, and to make matters worse because of technical difficulties the referee could not communicate with his VAR colleagues over a potential review.

Isi Palazon fired narrowly over as Rayo almost levelled straight away.

Dani Olmo should have doubled Barca’s lead before half-time but fired over the bar after Batalla pushed the ball back into his path, with the goal gaping.

Barca stopper Garcia, having a superb night, denied Palazon again early in the second half before Rayo levelled.

After a corner found its way past those in the middle Perez slammed home off the bar. Garcia made an excellent save from Jorge de Frutos as the forward ran through on goal and then again from Palazon after 85 minutes.

Ratiu turned home after Rayo kept the chance alive but it was disallowed for offside.

Barcelona left with a point, largely thanks to the superb work of goalkeeper Garcia, as despite Flick’s changes they showed the same defensive deficiencies on show during last weekend’s comeback win at Levante.

In Italy, Inter Milan slumped to a shock 2-1 home defeat to Udinese on Sunday to lose early ground on Serie A leaders Napoli and rivals Juventus, who won 1-0 at Genoa thanks to Dusan Vlahovic.

Cristian Chivu’s team trail by three points the champions, Juve, Roma and promoted Cremonese who all have two wins from their opening two fixtures of the new season.

Inter looked on their way to a thumping victory in the 18th minute when Denzel Dumfries ended a confused passage of play by tapping into an empty net.

However, Dumfries was then at fault for handling in the area, giving Keinan Davis a chance to score from the penalty spot in the 29th minute which he did not waste.

And France’s Arthur Atta stunned the San Siro five minutes before half-time with a beautiful curling strike which would give Udinese a win few would have predicted prior to kick-off.

Federico Dimarco was denied a thumping leveller shortly after half-time when Marcus Thuram was caught offside and after that the hosts huffed and puffed to little effect against Udinese’s resilient defence.

Lazio hammered sorry Verona 4-0 while Fiorentina played out a drab goalless draw at Torino in the other of the day’s early kick-offs.

In France, a late own goal gifted Lyon a 1-0 win over 10-man Marseille on Sunday lifting them level on points with Paris Saint-Germain in the French top flight.

Condemned to relegation due to debts two months ago before a reprieve on appeal, Lyon have now won all three of their league games, with only PSG ahead of them on goal difference.

Troubled Marseille, second last year, now have just three points and a recent dressing room fight led to the transfer listing of French international Adrien Rabiot and the sale of Jonathan Rowe.

On Sunday Roberto De Zerbi’s Marseille had English defender CJ Egan-Riley sent off for a bad tackle on 29 minutes.

And to add to the sense of inner discord they lost the match due to an own goal from Argentine defender Leonardo Balerdi on 88 minutes.

PSG and Lyon both have nine points with Lille in third on seven after a 7-1 win at Toulouse on Saturday.

Elsewhere Sunday, Strasbourg rallied from a 2-0 deficit at Monaco to no avail as Takumi Minamino scored a late winner for the hosts in a 3-2 battle on the south coast.

Monaco are now fourth on six points.

– © AFP 2025