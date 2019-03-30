This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 30 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble

An initially frustrating outing ended in two goals for Lionel Messi and three points for Barcelona.

By The42 Team Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 5:53 PM
28 minutes ago 1,313 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4569009
Messi celebrates with Malcom at Camp Nou on Saturday.
Messi celebrates with Malcom at Camp Nou on Saturday.
Messi celebrates with Malcom at Camp Nou on Saturday.

LIONEL MESSI AND Barcelona were aided by a dismal error from Espanyol captain Victor Sanchez as they secured a patient 2-0 win in Saturday’s Catalan derby.

Blaugrana skipper Messi had missed Argentina’s midweek friendly with Morocco and revealed he has been managing a pelvic injury since December, but he was available for LaLiga action and typically netted both goals.

The forward carried Barca’s chief threat as he moved past Andres Iniesta into second place on the club’s all-time appearance list, yet he may not have broken the deadlock had Sanchez not foolishly directed a 71st-minute free-kick into his own net.

That mistake cost Espanyol a battling draw as goalkeeper Diego Lopez excelled, with Messi sealing the points late on as he doubled the league leaders’ advantage.

There was no hint at Messi’s ongoing fitness problems as he dazzled from the outset, seeing one close-range effort superbly blocked by Naldo before prompting an attack that concluded with Ivan Rakitic fizzing a shot just wide.

Messi’s inswinging free-kick was then almost deflected past Lopez on the 30-minute mark – drawing a smart stop – while Barcelona supporters shared confused glances when the Argentina international uncharacteristically missed the target as his one-man assault on Espanyol’s goal continued.

Barca were dismayed by a couple of refereeing calls early in the second half, with Nelson Semedo denied a penalty, and Lopez again foiled the hosts as substitute Malcom’s rising strike was expertly palmed clear.

However, Sanchez’s moment of madness saw the Espanyol skipper dive in on Messi just outside the box and then, as the Barca number 10 stepped up, dart back to the goal-line and beat Lopez to the free-kick, awkwardly flicking a header beyond the goalkeeper, who looked to have the strike covered.

A low sweeping finish a minute from the end of normal time saw Messi double his and Barca’s tally and make the victory safe, taking another step towards the title.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    LIVE: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'It's breathtaking to see the supporters. It felt like we were playing at home'
    Player ratings: How did you rate Munster in their battling Edinburgh victory?
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    Rashford and Martial on target as Manchester United move into fourth place against Watford
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Manchester United speculation didn't distract me – Pochettino
    LEINSTER
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    'It is a great step for Ross. He deserves it more than anyone in the group'
    Ulster take aim at holders Leinster in all-Irish Champions Cup showdown
    'We're trying to invest in all our players': Cullen makes big selection calls

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie