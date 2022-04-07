Torres equaliser rescues Barcelona at 10-man Frankfurt

A SECOND-HALF equaliser by Ferran Torres rescued Barcelona on Thursday as the Spanish giants were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.
Frankfurt, who had Brazilian defender Tuta sent off for a second booking late on, took the lead when Ansgar Knauff hit the top corner with a curling long-range shot just after half-time.
However, Barcelona fought back when Torres tapped in after combining with Frenkie de Jong in the 66th minute.
The second leg takes place at Camp Nou next Thursday.
