Torres equaliser rescues Barcelona at 10-man Frankfurt

A SECOND-HALF equaliser by Ferran Torres rescued Barcelona on Thursday as the Spanish giants were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Frankfurt, who had Brazilian defender Tuta sent off for a second booking late on, took the lead when Ansgar Knauff hit the top corner with a curling long-range shot just after half-time.

However, Barcelona fought back when Torres tapped in after combining with Frenkie de Jong in the 66th minute.

The second leg takes place at Camp Nou next Thursday.

