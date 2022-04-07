Membership : Access or Sign Up
Torres equaliser rescues Barcelona at 10-man Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the Europa League quarter-final.

By AFP Thursday 7 Apr 2022, 10:25 PM
Ferran Torres celebrates his goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
A SECOND-HALF equaliser by Ferran Torres rescued Barcelona on Thursday as the Spanish giants were held to a 1-1 draw at 10-man Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final.

Frankfurt, who had Brazilian defender Tuta sent off for a second booking late on, took the lead when Ansgar Knauff hit the top corner with a curling long-range shot just after half-time.

However, Barcelona fought back when Torres tapped in after combining with Frenkie de Jong in the 66th minute.

The second leg takes place at Camp Nou next Thursday.

