Spanish football federation shifts Barcelona-Villarreal La Liga game to Miami

THE LA LIGA match between Villarreal and Barcelona in December was moved to Miami by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) today, pending approval from Uefa and Fifa.

While the Spanish Super Cup has been played abroad, notably in Saudi Arabia, it would be a first for a game in one of Europe’s leading domestic leagues.

The RFEF said in a statement that it would forward the request to the governing bodies of European and world football to stage the game at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, 20 December, in the last round before La Liga’s winter break.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in April last year his competition had no plans to move matches overseas but accepted Fifa moves to review the rules meant the “door was ajar” for other leagues to do so.

Supporter groups associated with Barcelona and Villarreal issued a post on social media alongside the Spanish football supporters’ association (FASFE), saying they wanted to “express our absolute, total and firm opposition” to playing the match overseas.

They urged the Spanish football federation and the national sports council (CSD) to “stop this madness”.

The fan groups’ statement concluded by warning that, if the project went ahead, they would “take appropriate legal action to prevent it”.

