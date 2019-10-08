World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement aged 35

Schweinsteiger pictured after beating Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Rio.

Schweinsteiger pictured after beating Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Rio.

BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER HAS brought the curtain down on an illustrious playing career at the age of 35.

The midfielder won eight Bundesliga titles, seven German Cups, the FA Cup, and the Uefa Champions League.

He began his playing career with Bayern, spending 13 seasons in with Munich’s senior side, before enjoying two campaigns with Manchester United and three years in the United States with Chicago Fire.

“The time has now come and I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season,” he said.

“Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon. I will always remain faithful to football.”

Schweinsteiger is one of Germany’s greatest-ever internationals. He scored 24 goals in 121 appearances for his country and was instrumental as Joachim Low’s side claimed the World Cup in 2014.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!