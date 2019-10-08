This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 October, 2019
World Cup winner Bastian Schweinsteiger announces retirement aged 35

The legendary German midfielder helped Bayern secure a historic treble in 2013.

By Aaron Gallagher Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 4:27 PM
10 minutes ago 213 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4842842
Schweinsteiger pictured after beating Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Rio.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Schweinsteiger pictured after beating Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Rio.
Schweinsteiger pictured after beating Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final in Rio.
Image: DPA/PA Images

BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER HAS brought the curtain down on an illustrious playing career at the age of 35.

The midfielder won eight Bundesliga titles, seven German Cups, the FA Cup, and the Uefa Champions League.

He began his playing career with Bayern, spending 13 seasons in with Munich’s senior side, before enjoying two campaigns with Manchester United and three years in the United States with Chicago Fire.

“The time has now come and I will be finishing my active career at the end of this season,” he said.

“Saying goodbye as an active player makes me feel a little nostalgic, but I am also looking forward to the exciting challenges that await me soon. I will always remain faithful to football.”

Schweinsteiger is one of Germany’s greatest-ever internationals. He scored 24 goals in 121 appearances for his country and was instrumental as Joachim Low’s side claimed the World Cup in 2014.

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
