Bath sign England back Arundell from Racing 92, Scotland's Ritchie to join Perpignan

ENGLAND BACK HENRY will return to the English Premiership next season after agreeing a three-year deal with Bath, meaning he will be eligible for national team selection again.

The 22-year-old has spent the past two seasons with French club Racing 92 following the collapse of London Irish.

The boyhood Bath fan, who can operate at fullback or on the wing, has scored seven tries in 10 appearances for England.

The move means he will become eligible to play for England again — English players based abroad are not allowed to play for the national side.

“Joining Bath will be a very special occasion for both myself and my family,” Arundell told the club’s website.

Advertisement

“We’ve been Bath fans for generations, ever since my grandparents, and growing up I spent many years in the stands supporting the team.

“Now, to potentially have the opportunity to wear a Bath rugby shirt is incredibly exciting.”

Elsewhere, Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie is to leave Edinburgh at the end of the season to join Perpignan on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old, who started for Scotland against Italy last weekend, has 55 caps to his name and has played in two World Cups, captaining them in 2023.

Ritchie, who joined Edinburgh straight from school at the age of 17, made his debut for the club in 2014 and has spent the entirety of his professional career in the Scottish capital.

“I have literally grown up at this club over the last 10 years and this has been an incredibly hard decision for me and my family to move on,” Ritchie said in a statement.

“I have absolutely loved my time here and I am extremely grateful to everyone who has been a part of that journey, this club means so much to me.

“I just feel that now is the time for a new challenge in a new country and for us as a family to experience a completely different lifestyle.

“As always I will be fully committed to the team until the end of the season.”

Edinburgh are currently eighth in the United Rugby Championship and face Bayonne in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

“We have tried our best to keep Jamie at the club but we must respect his personal decision,” said head coach Sean Everitt. “We wish him the very best in this move to Perpignan.”

The Catalans are currently 11th in the Top 14.

– © AFP 2025