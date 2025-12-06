LIVE: Bath v Munster, Champions Cup

Will Stuart off to the bin, after a couple of warnings and tensions boiling over.
9 mins ago
8:32PM
27′ – BAT 28-7 MUN: Bath look to hit back immediately, Hanrahan clears Munster’s lines and there’s a bit of over and back.
Munster have won a penalty at the breakdown around the middle, Hanrahan goes to the corner. Big chance here, if Munster can get their line out right.
The stats flash up: 100% line out success for Bath, 56% for Munster. That tells a story in itself.
13 mins ago
8:28PM
23′ – BAT 28-7 MUN: Hanrahan’s conversion is good, and Munster are up and running. A tap-and-go sent Edogbo after, a nice moment for him on a horrible night so far.
15 mins ago
8:26PM
TRY FOR MUNSTER!
Edwin Edogbo on his Champions Cup debut!
16 mins ago
8:25PM
21′ BAT 28-0 MUN: Munster finally settle with a few positive moments. Redpath is penalised at the breakdown, Hanrahan kicks to touch and the lineout is good. And they win a couple of penalties to get in the hunt.
18 mins ago
8:23PM
19′ BAT 28-0 MUN: Tom Dunn with the try, Russell adds the extras – everything is going right for the hosts.
They win a penalty off a scrum, the maul is unstoppable and Dunn has the final say.
21 mins ago
8:20PM
TRY FOR BATH!
Bonus point secured in the 18th minute. Jeeeeez!
22 mins ago
8:19PM
17′ – BAT 21-0 MUN: Beirne is back on the pitch. A 21-point yellow card is how it’s put on commentary. Just error after error for Munster, Bath have been brilliant.
24 mins ago
8:17PM
14′ – BAT 21-0 MUN: Confirmation of the score after a hectic few minutes. The dream start for Bath, absolute nightmare for Munster. A reminder, too, they are down a man with Beirne in the sinbin.
27 mins ago
8:14PM
TRY FOR BATH! Three and easy…
Eeeeeeeek. Munster are turned over, a superb chipped kick sits up perfectly just before the try-line and Cameron Redpath dots down.
Russell converts from a tight angle.
21-0. Wow.
29 mins ago
8:12PM
TRY FOR BATH!
Myles Reid gets over, after Bath move through the phases after the scrum. Finn Russell adds the extras. 14-0, just like that.
30 mins ago
8:11PM
8′ – BAT 7-0 MUN: Bath are on the hunt again after another superb Spencer kick follows a lost Munster lineout.
And another… Diarmuid Barron’s throw is not straight. 10m scrum for Bath.
32 mins ago
8:09PM
PENALTY TRY FOR BATH!
And yellow card for Tadhg Beirne for infringing the maul.
7-0. A big challenge just got bigger for Munster.
33 mins ago
8:08PM
6′ – BAT 0-0 MUN: Bath again intervene, and Spencer kicks into the backfield. Shane Daly does well with an awkward clearance, but can only go five metres from his own line. Bath will look to punish from the set-piece.
36 mins ago
8:05PM
4’ – BAT 0-0 MUN: Munster win a penalty at that lineout, and Hanrahan finds touch at the edge of the 22. Bath disrupt the next one, Spencer clears to a similar position deja vu…
38 mins ago
8:03PM
2’ – BAT 0-0 MUN: Difficult conditions, the ball has already been spilled a few times.
Big clearance kick from Ben Spencer to release the pressure after Munster look to pen them in good and early.
40 mins ago
8:01PM
KICK-OFF - Munster get us underway as the rain buckets down.
“What a night for it,” says Simon Zebo on commentary. “It’s like we’re in Limerick!”
42 mins ago
7:59PM
Right. Call it?
Poll Results:
Munster win (43)
Bath win (42)
Draw (1)
46 mins ago
7:55PM
Team News
Another change to the Munster XV: Jeremy Loughman starts, with Michael Milne ruled out after picking up a knock in the warm-up. Josh Wycherley comes onto the bench.
A late change to the Munster team ahead of kick-off.
Michael Milne has been ruled out after picking up a knock.
Jeremy Loughman starts with Josh Wycherley coming onto the bench. #SUAF 🔴 | #BATvMUN
Munster's general manager Ian Costello and Bath's head coach Johann van Graan ahead of the match. Dan Clohessy / INPHO
Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO
On the face of things, losing at the Rec would not be a disaster for Munster, but when you consider their run of fixtures there is a sense they need to scrap for every point possible. Home games against Gloucester and Castres either side of Christmas look more winnable, but the round three visit to a resurgent Toulon, less so. If the province can win their home games, and get a result in one of Bath or Toulon, they will be in a strong position to kick on in the knockouts.
Bath: 15. Tom de Glanville, 14. Joe Cokanasiga, 13. Max Ojomoh, 12. Cameron Redpath, 11. Henry Arundell, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben Spencer (c), 1. Beno Obano, 2. Tom Dunn, 3. Will Stuart, 4. Quinn Roux, 5. Charlie Ewels, 6. Josh Bayliss, 7. Guy Pepper, 8. Miles Reid
Replacements: 16. Kepu Tuipulotu, 17. Francois van Wyk, 18. Thomas du Toit, 19. Ross Molony, 20. Ted Hill, 21. Tom Carr-Smith, 22. Santi Carreras, 23. Sam Underhill
Munster: 15. Shane Daly, 14. Diarmuid Kilgallen, 13. Tom Farrell, 12. Dan Kelly, 11. Thaakir Abrahams, 10. JJ Hanrahan, 9. Craig Casey, 1. Michael Milne, 2. Diarmuid Barron, 3. John Ryan, 4. Edwin Edogbo, 5. Tom Ahern, 6. Tadhg Beirne (c), 7. John Hodnett, 8. Gavin Coombes
Replacements: 16. Lee Barron, 17. Jeremy Loughman, 18. Michael Ala’alatoa, 19. Fineen Wycherley, 20. Ruadhan Quinn, 21. Ethan Coughlan, 22. Alex Nankivell, 23. Alex Kendellen
Referee: Jeremy Rozier (France).
1 hr ago
7:30PM
Good evening, and welcome along to The 42’s live coverage of Bath versus Munster in the Champions Cup.
Munster kick off their campaign against the Challenge Cup champions at The Rec — where a familiar face, Johann van Grain, is in charge.
A big challenge lies ahead for Clayton McMillan’s side, after their unbeaten URC run come to an end at home to the Stormers last weekend.
Kick-off is 8pm, with live TV coverage on Premier Sports 1, but we’ll keep you up to date right here.
Pre-match Reading
A couple of oddities to begin with: Munster have not faced Bath in a competitive game for over 25 years, the sides splitting victories in an October doubleheader back in 2000.
And perhaps more curiously still, it’s been 20 years since former champions Bath won a Champions Cup knockout tie.
The 1998 winners — England’s first — have left virtually no imprint on Europe’s top tier since then, but that’s bound to change this term.
Fitting that it took a former Munster head coach to place a fresh emphasis on winning continental silverware.
Munster's general manager Ian Costello and Bath's head coach Johann van Graan ahead of the match. Dan Clohessy / INPHO
On the face of things, losing at the Rec would not be a disaster for Munster, but when you consider their run of fixtures there is a sense they need to scrap for every point possible. Home games against Gloucester and Castres either side of Christmas look more winnable, but the round three visit to a resurgent Toulon, less so. If the province can win their home games, and get a result in one of Bath or Toulon, they will be in a strong position to kick on in the knockouts.
Munster's Tadhg Beirne, referee Jérémy Rozier and Bath's Ben Spencer during the coin toss. Dan Clohessy / INPHO
