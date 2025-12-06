LIVE: Bath v Munster, Champions Cup

Pre-match Reading

A couple of oddities to begin with: Munster have not faced Bath in a competitive game for over 25 years, the sides splitting victories in an October doubleheader back in 2000.

And perhaps more curiously still, it’s been 20 years since former champions Bath won a Champions Cup knockout tie.

The 1998 winners — England’s first — have left virtually no imprint on Europe’s top tier since then, but that’s bound to change this term.

Fitting that it took a former Munster head coach to place a fresh emphasis on winning continental silverware.

Munster's general manager Ian Costello and Bath's head coach Johann van Graan ahead of the match. Dan Clohessy / INPHO Dan Clohessy / INPHO / INPHO

On the face of things, losing at the Rec would not be a disaster for Munster, but when you consider their run of fixtures there is a sense they need to scrap for every point possible. Home games against Gloucester and Castres either side of Christmas look more winnable, but the round three visit to a resurgent Toulon, less so. If the province can win their home games, and get a result in one of Bath or Toulon, they will be in a strong position to kick on in the knockouts.